Windfall for West as National Lottery doles out funds

THE National Lottery Community Fund has released details of its latest funding round in West Belfast.

Chief beneficiary was Lagmore Youth Project in partnership with Saints Youth Centre which will receive £200,000 to support young people to cope with challenges and improve their lives.

The H.E.A.R.T (Healthy Emotions and Resilience Training) project will provide mentoring, afterschool clubs, and training for peer mentors to learn to support other young people.

The project will provide a safe space for young people to develop emotional resilience, build their confidence and improve their wellbeing.

Sean Devine, Chairperson of the Lagmore Youth Project said: "We are overjoyed with this incredible support from The National Lottery Community Fund.

"The funding allows us to expand our community programmes and reach more people, fostering a stronger, more connected community. The H.E.A.R.T programme, in particular, will be transformative for our young people, providing them with essential skills and support to thrive emotionally and mentally."

Annual statistics for our Hidden No More youth programme funded by National Lottery Empowering Young Peoples Programme. The project has completed it first of four years of work with young people aged 9-18 yrs of age in the Lower Falls. The programme has been funded @TNLComFundNI pic.twitter.com/THVnifDpVK — St. Peters Immac YC (@ImmacYc) July 17, 2024

That view was echoed by Saints Youth Centre chair Stephen Magennis. "Our partnership with Lagmore Youth Project on the H.E.A.R.T programme is a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of young people," he said.

"This funding will enable us to deliver high-quality after-school provision, helping young people build resilience and emotional strength that will serve them well into the future."

Other projects who have received funding are West Belfast Partnership Board, who received a £20,000 grant over one year to run a personal development programme for young people and their parents. The project will bring families together to promote shared learning about their health and wellbeing, and learn new skills which can be used at home.

Clonard Neighbourhood Development Partnership is using a £950 grant to run a line dancing class for residents living in Clonard House while Suicide Awareness and Support Group is receiving a £20,000 grant over one year to provide mental health crisis support and recovery plans for people at risk of suicide.