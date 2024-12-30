Funding new year projects for local community organisations

A NORTH Belfast community centre and a West Belfast housing fold are amongst community groups to have received an early Christmas present from The National Lottery.

It comes after a total of £6.8 million of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to community groups and charitable organisations across Belfast.

The National Lottery funding is being used for a range of projects, including bringing isolated people together to make connections, building skills to empower people to improve their lives, and supporting people in need over winter and throughout 2025.

Manor Street/Cliftonville Community Group, based in Cliftonville Community Centre, have also been awarded a £67,885 grant. They are using the funding to provide activities for adults and older people, including those who are retired, have disabilities or poor mental health.

Over three years the project will improve wellbeing, reduce isolation and build relationships through group activities including intergenerational events with the youth committee, family events, bowling sessions, a lunch club, mindfulness, and a walking club.

Elizabeth Sheppard, a local resident, who takes part in the women's group said: “We are so grateful for this funding and for the project which will support us to use the Centre more, connect with others, learn new skills and have fun together. I am excited about the new timetable of activities to begin."

In West Belfast, Fruithill Fold Tenants' Association has been awarded a £7,320 grant over one year to create a sensory garden for residents.

The project will provide a safe, accessible and peaceful space for the older people to enjoy and improve their wellbeing.

Also receiving funding is Local Welcome CIO in South Belfast.

They are using a £19,995 grant to expand their network of hosts which provide welcoming community meals for people seeking asylum to meet other people in their local area.

Members of Local Welcome in South Belfast

The project will reduce isolation for vulnerable people in the community, improve integration and provide resources for community hosts to organise their own meals.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the groups receiving funding today. I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.

“Wintertime and the festive season can be difficult for many, but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to cope with the challenges they face and can look forward to a better 2025.

“As the new year approaches, we’re building on the work and impact already made through these 30 years of National Lottery funding and continuing to meet the needs of communities.”