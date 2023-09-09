Growing local communities – one planter at a time

IRELAND'S leading organics company is working with local communities in Belfast to promote sustainable growing projects.

Natural World Products (NWP) – which is based on the outskirts of West Belfast – encourages effective recycling of organic materials that can be reinvested back into communities, helping to sustainably restore nature in rural and urban areas. Dedicated volunteers within local communities look after the plants to create green spaces for people to enjoy. It illustrates the importance of nature and how horticulture can be used as a natural therapy.

We are thrilled to have partnered with @BelfastHills @lisburnccc & @WoodlandTrust on a forestation project equivalent in size to 10 football pitches.



The three-year initiative has already seen the first phase get under way at our Glenside Road location:

Two West Belfast GAA clubs – Lámh Dhearg and Sarsfields – reached out to NWP asking for their assistance to help create some new growing spaces and rejuvenate some old planters at their grounds. NWP were able to supply the clubs with their new peat-free compost and some plants to get them started, transforming forgotten spaces into colourful herb gardens as well as introducing perennial and pollinating plants and encouraging sustainability and biodiversity within the community.

At Sarsfields Stewartstown Avenue home, Jim Molloy is full of praise for the work that had taken place there.

Sharon McMaster, Jim Molloy and Georgie Duffy at Sarsfields

"Sharon from Natural World Products and the Belfast Hills Partnership volunteers group worked with George Duffy from our Men’s Shed group here at the club to plant up pollinating plants in our existing beds," he said.

"We are delighted with the result as they create a sense of civic pride and we look forward to the project rolling out over the next year to include more volunteers and our own members taking part in the creation of more sustainable green spaces around the club to be enjoyed by those who visit and use the club grounds."

Thanks to @BelfastHills volunteers for helping out @Paddies1906 We are re vamping the raised planters to include a wide variety of pollinating and perennial plants.

Up in Hannahstown, Lámh Dhearg GAC have developed a herb growing garden which they've named 'Take Your Pick'. This fantastic initiative enables club members to explore the planters whilst they are dropping off excited children to training or after watching matches.

Each herb is labelled with a brightly coloured sign to help explain what each plant is, which is brilliant for educating the community.

Peter Kane, organiser of Green Club, explains what's happening: "At Lámh Dhearg, we have set up loads of green initiatives around the club, including a daffodil path and fairy county trail. We have now set up a herb garden in partnership with Natural World Products, allowing us to educate the kids about herbs and what they can eat."

The good thing about this project is not only can people go and look at the herbs, they are able to pick them too. This sensory element really allows people, especially children, to fully immerse themselves by touching and smelling all the different herbs. And the area has become a real community oasis.

Sharon McMaster

Sharon McMaster, the community outreach manager at Natural World Products, explained more about the projects.

"It has been a real pleasure to assist the clubs in rejuvenating their existing raised planters and creating new growing projects," she said. "Adding our peat-free compost and the choice of pollinator-friendly perennial plants and herbs will make for more sustainable projects. I am looking forward to staying on board to continually support the clubs in maintaining their planters and working with volunteers to further expand and develop more green spaces within the clubs' grounds."