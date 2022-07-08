Netball: Super sister act reunited in green

SOUTH Belfast’s Magee sisters are looking forward to teaming up again for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in the next few weeks after being on opposing sides in this season’s British SuperLeague.

Younger sibling Michelle, who appeared at Gold Coast 2018 while still a schoolgirl, started the last 13 SuperLeague games of the season in defence for Leeds Rhinos after being upgraded to a full pro deal earlier in the campaign.

Her elder sister Emma started up front for Surrey Storm’s first seven matches before sustaining a nasty concussion and then found herself deployed as an impact sub after she returned to action.

Getting to play professional sport against her big sister and childhood hero in the course of 48 hours with her parents there watching guaranteed a weekend which Michelle Magee wouldn’t forget in a hurry, but the script provided extra icing on the cake.

When Rhinos hosted Storm in Hull on a Friday night in May, it was the fourth fixture between the teams since Michelle and Emma had signed for their respective franchises ahead of last season.

Up until now though the pair hadn’t faced each other on court, with Emma being sidelined by injury for the first fixture last year and Michelle an unused sub both for the return clash and also the match at Surrey Sports Park earlier in the current campaign.

This time though, the 22-year-old Northern Ireland defender not only played for the full hour in Hull but came away with the sibling bragging rights after an incredibly dramatic conclusion to a thrilling game in which the hosts had trailed for most of the evening.

Although Rhinos did draw level earlier in the last quarter, they were behind again going into the final minute but came up with an equalising goal before South Africa shooter Sigi Burger netted the winner with just seven seconds left on the clock.

“It was tough for Storm to end up losing like that, but Rhinos had been beaten down there earlier in the season, so we were delighted to get the win at home which took us level with them on points,” reflected Michelle on her team’s 49-48 victory.

“Somebody said that a draw would have been the ideal outcome for our parents (Jim and Andrea) who are so supportive of us both, but no matter what the result it was just great to have them there on the evening.

“Since coming into SuperLeague, myself and Emma hadn’t got on court in the same match before, so this was a big moment for our family, and it was so special that mum and dad were in the crowd watching.

“There were also a few girls from our club back in Belfast (Westside), who have always been supporting from home and fancied coming over for a SuperLeague game but couldn’t have done so last season as matches were behind closed doors due to the pandemic.”

Michelle Magee and Caroline O'Hanlon came up against each other on Sunday

Michelle had been an unused sub when Rhinos lost 58-49 away to a Storm side for whom Emma and fellow Belfast woman Niamh Cooper played the full hour, but this time Magee junior was on court throughout and her sibling came on in the second quarter.

Considering the incredible depth in the English system and the number of overseas stars in SuperLeague, it is a fantastic achievement for two sisters from Belfast to have secured contracts in their early 20s never mind ending up on court together.

“When you put it that way, it seems like quite a big deal but we’re really lucky to have had NI internationals like Caroline O’Hanlon, Michelle Drayne and Fionnuala Toner playing in SuperLeague previously and they definitely paved the way,” Michelle reflected.

“Because we had those guys to look up to, it never really seemed to be something that was impossible for us. So we’ve grown up with that aspiration, have worked very hard to get to this stage and now want to push on.

“Although we’re at different franchises, myself and Emma always want each other to do well, including getting game-time, so for us both to be out there together with our parents in the crowd was definitely very special and something I’ll remember for a long time.”

Michelle’s successful conversion to wing defence this season meant she wasn’t directly marking goal attack Emma, but their mum managed to snap a few precious photos of them in close proximity during a contest which came right down to the wire.

On the evening, Emma nailed all of her shots in support of Uganda captain Proscovia Peace while Michelle was credited with three intercepts, three turnovers and a deflection as well as supplying the direct feed for one of Burger’s 43 goals.

After family time on the Saturday, Michelle was back in action the following afternoon, against O’Hanlon’s Manchester Thunder in front of a record Rhinos home crowd of 4102 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds and a live Sky Sports audience.

Star-studded table toppers Thunder, who went on to take the title after an unbeaten campaign, unsurprisingly ran away with the War of the Roses but Michelle again got the full hour and had her performance praised by Sky Sports pundit Cat Tuivati.

In spite of the 84-59 defeat for the Leeds side, it was still a memorable occasion for the emerging Magee, who got to face her legendary NI Warriors skipper O’Hanlon for the first time in a SuperLeague game.

The big Belfast woman was one of only two Rhinos players who were on court for the full 60 minutes, spending most of the match at wing defence before switching into the back circle midway through the last quarter.

Ironically, the same stoppage saw O’Hanlon, who had come off the bench to play centre in the middle two quarters, being brought back on at wing attack so, but for Magee’s move, she would have been directly marking a sportswoman who has been such an inspiration to her.

“I think Caroline was on the court as well when we played in the British Fast5 Championship last Halloween, but this was the first time that has happened in SuperLeague and it’s great that it was for most of the match rather than a brief few minutes,” said Michelle.

“There’s a good photo of us standing next to each other in the last quarter. It’s so secret Caroline is someone I’ve totally idolised growing up and looked up to as an incredible role model during my own career to date,” says Antrim Gaelic footballer Magee.

“She has been such a star in both my sports for as long as I can remember. Everyone knows what she has done for netball back home and in inspiring young netballers and footballers. She has given me great encouragement coming through.

“So to get the opportunity to share the court with her in a SuperLeague game was a complete privilege. To find myself marking her and trying to challenge her round the court was just surreal at times but I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”

Michelle Magee with Caroline O’Hanlon after their game

The star-studded visitors already led 23-14 by the time O’Hanlon took the court at the start of the second quarter, during which Rhinos lost former Thunder defender Rebekah Airey to a serious knee injury.

Magee was taking the fight to Thunder, winning two turnovers in quick succession shortly before Airey’s departure, getting involved in an attacking capacity and even demolishing a Sky Sports advertising hoarding when showing total commitment in going for a ball.

One great turnover from her was described by Sky commentator Lindsey Chapman as ‘wonderful work from the Rhinos wing defence’ with Tuivati adding that her intervention had ‘lifted the whole Rhinos team’.

She continued to stand strong either side of dropping back to goal defence during that last quarter in which Rhinos were only outscored by a comparatively modest 20-13, and O’Hanlon was among those who were impressed by Magee’s performance.

In some ways it was a chastening afternoon for Rhinos, but the pragmatic Magee was philosophical afterwards and keen to bank the positives and learnings from another valuable experience at this stage of her career.

When Rhinos previously played at their showcase home venue, she had come off the bench for the final quarter and helped turn a three-goal deficit into a thrilling 44-43 victory over Wasps, but this Thunder team has been branded the best SuperLeague side ever.

“We were well beaten but it was a really good experience for me personally because they’ve got world-class players all over the court and I want as much exposure to that as possible and not just getting out there but trying to do a good job when I’m on,” said Magee, whose Warriors will face world champions New Zealand in their Commonwealth Games opener.

“Thunder have such huge household names, but you try not to think too much about that, the same as when we come up against the top teams at international level.”

Before then, Michelle will be lining out for Antrim in this Sunday’s All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-final against Carlow in Dunleer, bringing back memories of her incredible impact in the corresponding game at the same venue last season.

Having played international friendlies against Scotland and Wales in Glasgow the previous two evenings, the imposing Magee came on at the start of the second half and scored 1-5 from play including the winning goal in an exciting contest which went to extra-time.