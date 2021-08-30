South Belfast: Speed restrictions on Ravenhill Road get thumbs-up

NEW 20mph speed limit signs along a South Belfast road have been welcomed ahead of the new school term.

The signs have been installed on the Ravenhill Road by the Department for Infrastructure.

The move will make the road safer for pupils attending schools in the area, including Aquinas Grammar School, St Joseph's College and St Michael's Primary School.

The part-time speed limits have been introduced outside at over 100 schools in the North

Local SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said: "It's great to see the 20mph signage going in on the Ravenhill Road ahead of the new term for the three schools and nursery on this stretch of the road.

"The speed limit will be operational during school drop-off and pick-up times, but hopefully it'll act as a reminder to drivers to be more cautious generally.

"Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has prioritised projects like this, so it's great that we're seeing delivery on the ground that will genuinely benefit the community and have a lasting impact."