New community wildlife garden blossoms at Bog Meadows

AN exciting new community wildlife garden officially opened its gates at Bog Meadows Nature Reserve in West Belfast.

The welcoming space is the result of a dedicated six-month effort by a diverse team of local volunteers.

Despite facing the challenges of the third wettest year on record, volunteers dug deep and rolled up their sleeves to create a sustainable and wildlife-friendly garden, thoughtfully designed for both people and wildlife to enjoy.

This week, a celebratory event was organised by local nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife to welcome local residents and to thank the volunteers, local community organisations, businesses and funders whose support has made the garden possible.

The garden features vibrant raised beds, constructed by Workforce students, filled with pollinator-friendly plants, herbs, edible fruits, and wildflowers – a haven for bees, birds, butterflies and a host of other wildlife.

Enhancing the garden’s eco-credentials, all plants are grown in peat-free compost made from green waste donated by Natural World Products.

The addition of a pond, constructed with help from Black Mountain volunteers, ensures a vital refuge for wetland-loving creatures such as frogs and newts. Plus, extra features such as bug hotels, log piles, wild areas, and bird nesting boxes help the space grow just that little bit wilder.

Dawn Patterson, Ulster Wildlife’s Community Engagement Officer at Bog Meadows was thrilled to see everyone’s hard work come to fruition.

“A huge well done to all our garden volunteers and helpers – this was a fantastic community effort," she said.

Exploring the new garden

"We now have an attractive and wonderful space where people can connect with nature and improve their health and well-being – a welcome addition to Bog Meadows.

“Residents and groups can enjoy hands-on gardening sessions and learn how easy it is to garden with nature in mind, all while experiencing the joy and beauty of bees and butterflies, often absent from so many people’s gardens.

"With nature in trouble, gardens have huge potential to be part of the solution with just a few simple changes.”

The garden volunteers meet weekly and undertake a variety of tasks from planting and weeding to providing a welcoming space everyone can enjoy.

Cathy Fitzpatrick, who has been volunteering for the last seven months, shared the positive impact the garden has had on her mental health.

“It’s been the best thing I could have done. After a challenging year last year, my mental health has improved significantly, and I really look forward to my time in the garden. Dawn, Jessica, the volunteers and team are just the loveliest group of people, and the positive impact of the garden has been a Godsend to me.”