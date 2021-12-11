New electric delivery service for Belfast city centre businesses

LOCAL company Streetdock have launched electric delivery bikes in Belfast to ensure the city has access to a zero-emissions delivery service.



The project is being sponsored by the Department for Infrastructure, with Belfast City Council supporting the delivery.



The project is currently only being piloted for one year and launched on the 9th December, and is aiming to cover Belfast city centre business to business deliveries.



Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl, said: “Streetdock’s e-cargo delivery service looks to fundamentally reimagine how our streets and public spaces are used. It looks to create more vibrant, connected and accessible places that appeal to a wide range of people.



"Streetdock’s e-cargo delivery service is a non-polluting form of transport will help lower city centre traffic congestion, supporting key aims of reducing car dominance and prioritising routes for walking, wheeling and cycling through the city centre.”



Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, said: “I am delighted to be able to provide the funding for this initiative for Belfast as it supports my ambition to make the city better for walking, wheeling and cycling.”



Ian Richardson from Streetdock said: “People are realising that we will not meet our zero-emission targets if we don’t change how we do things. Our vision is to help Belfast reduce congestion, air pollution and provide businesses with new options that enable them to make positive changes while also benefiting from better services."



Damien Corr from Cathedral Quarter BID, a local organisation which focuses on delivery improvements to local business and organisations said: “During our discussions a common concern among business is, not surprisingly, how can we get deliveries to our premises? It struck me that eCargo bikes could be part of the solution and we’re keen to continue to facilitate discussions between Streetdock and businesses in the Cathedral Quarter.”



Any business in the city centre area interested in finding out more about the service should email hello@streetdock.com