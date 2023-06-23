Mural unveilings and bouncy castles at New Lodge family fun day

FLORAL: The new mural in the New Lodge

A FAMILY fun and safety day will take place in the New Lodge this Sunday from 2-5pm.

Organised by Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI) and New Lodge Safer Streets, the day will include bouncy castles, slides, fairground ride, hobby horse and sky diver, all taking place in the Barrack area.

This Sunday family fun day pic.twitter.com/8crlMPbVL2 — Cllr JJ Magee (@CllrJj) June 21, 2023

New artwork recently completed by local artist Eoin McGinn will also be officially unveiled at 3pm. The series of beautiful floral scenes were chosen by residents to replace unsightly graffiti around their homes.

Young people from New Lodge Youth Club were also involved in the piece, which was supported with funding from Communities in Transition and The Executive Office.

The unveiling will take place at 3pm at Finn House, Victoria Parade New Lodge when there will also be some fun activities for local young people and children from 2-5pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend.