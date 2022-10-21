New music comes to An Chultúrlann this Sunday

FÁILTE: An Cosán Draíochta comes to an Cultúrlann this Sunday

New music by An Cosán Draíochta is set to come to Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich this Sunday.

An Cosán Draíochta is a new body of work created by well-known musician and composer Johnny Óg Connolly in honour of his father, Johnny Pháraic Phíotair.

Commissioned by Stiúideo Cuan, Johnny Óg Connolly, the famous mileadoidean composed new music in honour and in memory of his father. His father Johnny Pháraic Phíotair was someone who dedicated his spirit and soul in all the music he played and provided a steady beat for sean-nós dancers globally.

The work will include brand new music by a range of musicians including Clíodhna Ní Choisdealbha (banjo), Ciara Ní Bhriain (fiddle), Pádraig Ó Dubhghaill (guitar), Jim Higgins (drums& piano), Johnny Óg Connolly (bosca), Seosamh Ó Neachtain (dance) and the talented singer Áine Ní Dhroighneáin.

The work will be produced by Darach Mac Con Iomaire, Stiúideó Cuan’s creative director renowned both nationally and internationally for the quality and creativity of his work.

On national tour this autumn, An Cosáin Draíochta’s new music at an Cultúrlann is one you won’t want to miss. More information can be found on an Cultúrlann’s website.