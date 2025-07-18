New podcast by Maddens Bar aiming to promote traditional music scene in Ireland

MADDENS Bar, Belfast's traditional Irish pub renowned for its authentic atmosphere and rich connection to the city's cultural heritage, has launched a new podcast which is hoping to promote the Irish traditional music scene here.

The 'Music at Maddens' podcast from the snug upstairs in Belfast’s home of trad, with yarns, pints and laughs with well known faces from the trad music scene, has just been launched.

Hosted by Lynette Fay, the first episode featured Irish folk band, Beoga who were formed in County Kerry in 2002 at the All-Ireland Fleadh.

Speaking about the new podcast, Maddens Bar owner Brian McMullan said: "In January, we started a new singing night once a month called the Sunday song.

"We bring in artists from different parts of the country and it was around the same time, Thomas, the brother, had suggested that we look into doing some sort of podcast or something.

"I had no idea what podcasts looked like or sounded like. I then thought there would be an interest in knowing what's going on in the traditional music scene in Ireland.

"We set out to give local bands and the people who play music in Maddens a bit of a platform and make people aware of who is in Belfast and how Belfast is going with music and how Belfast has got stronger and the traditional music.

"There was then the whole thing of trying to figure out how to do the podcast and get into trying to get some sort of sponsorship to cover costs. We then decided it would be a non-profitable podcast. Any profits will go towards Gaeltacht bursaries for young people and helping local music groups and stuff like that.

"Lynette Fay is the host. When I suggested it to her, she jumped at it. She has so many contacts in music and the Irish language and it is great to have her on board.

"For the listeners, we want people to know there is plenty going on in Belfast in terms of traditional music.

"The aim is that one day people from anywhere in the world will be able to tune in to the podcast and it will be the go-to for all things traditional music in Ireland."



The 'Music at Maddens' podcast is available to listen on Spotify and all other good platform hosts. A new episode is available every Monday.