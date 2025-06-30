Willowbank Football Club tackling issues that matter to young people

LEARNING TOGETHER: The young people at one of the sessions at Willowbank FC

A WEST Belfast football club is hoping to make young people more aware of issues they face in the local community thanks to a new programme that's being rolled out.

Willowbank Youth and Football Club are currently delivering the seven-week 'Bringing Young People Together' programme in partnership with Blackie Centre and West Belfast Community Safety Team with young people aged between ten-15-years-of-age.

Workshops each week focus on the issues that young people face within their community, including social media, youth justice, visits from emergency services, to understanding their role and the difficulties they may face. One workshop is focused on racism and sectarianism.

Gary Copeland from Willowbank FC said: “This programme is part of the Broadway interface intervention.

"We are bringing these young people together to give them an alternative to standing at interfaces, but also to build relationships, learn about each other, our cultures and build respect for one another.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, who attended the session and spoke to the young people, said: “I was delighted to join young people of all races and religions from across Belfast at Willowbank Youth Club this evening.

"They came together to talk, build new friendships, and learn from one another. This is the true face of our community.

"This is unity in action, helping to build a better future for everyone.”