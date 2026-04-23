NEWHILL Football Club have proudly announced their official unveiling of a special commemorative jersey in honour of the late great Paddy McStravick.

Paddy was a figure whose legacy helped build and shape the club within West Belfast and the club feel it is only fitting to launched a new jersey in his honour.

The newly released jersey has been carefully designed to pay tribute to Paddy’s life and lasting impact.

It features a photograph of Paddy on the sleeve, with a short written tribute at the centre of the shirt. His name is also positioned beneath the club crest ensuring his memory remains at the heart of Newhill FC.

To mark the launch, the club hosted a dedicated photo call, welcoming members of the McStravick family alongside players and club representatives.

The event provided an opportunity to celebrate Paddy’s contribution to Newhill and to share this meaningful moment with those closest to him.

Paddy McStravick’s influence within the club and wider community is immeasurable. His commitment, character and passion for helping others created opportunities for generations of players and helped establish Newhill FC as a positive and inclusive space for all within the community.

This memorial jersey stands as a lasting tribute — not only recognising Paddy’s legacy, but ensuring his presence will continue to be felt.