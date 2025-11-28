TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of the founder and long-time chairperson of West Belfast football club Newhill FC.

Newhill FC chairman Paddy McStravick (81) died peacefully in hospital on Thursday, surrounded by his family.

A club statement said: "It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Paddy McStravick, the founder and long-time chairman of Newhill FC.

“In 1973 he founded Newhill FC to offer safety, support and opportunity through football during a heightened time of the Troubles.

“What he started then has grown into a community club that has supported thousands of players and families for more than 50 years.

“Paddy was our leader every day since the first ball was kicked.

“Everything Newhill stands for: Community, inclusion, pride and opportunity, came directly from him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Paddy’s family at this difficult time. Thank you for everything, Paddy.

“Your legacy will live on in every team and every young person who wears the Newhill badge.”

In his death notice Paddy is described as the “dearly beloved husband of Maria and loving daddy to Joanne, Roisin and Padraic; much loved father-in-law to Donal and Angie and devoted granda to Paul, Méabh and Sé.

His funeral will take place on Monday (December 1) in Holy Trinity Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial to follow in Our Lady’s Cemetery, Hannahstown.

Newhill FC are asking all players, coaches, families and friends to wear Newhill gear or anything blue as a mark of respect for Paddy.