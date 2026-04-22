NIFL McComb's Intermediate Cup Final

Crumlin Star 3

Rathfriland Rangers 1

At Windsor Park

CRUMLIN STAR enjoyed a third victory in four years in the Intermediate Cup as they overcame Rathfriland Rangers at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening.

The North Belfast club managed to find their route to the glory once more with relative ease as they took an early lead after David Fearon found the net for the Star and the travelling fans erupted before they could even get to their seats. A brilliant ball from the corner by Stephen Smyth saw the forward turn provider for Fearon who planted a header beyond the Rathfriland Rangers keeper to open the scoring.

After the early goal, both sides found their way into the game, and Rathfriland looked to lick their wounds and fight back in the first final for the Down outfit.

Rangers gave their utmost and did have some half chances, but ultimately the first half would prove bleak for them and Star held strong despite some set-pieces causing minor worry to threaten an equaliser.

Just before the half, Star latched onto a loose pass at the back and Bryan McMullan raced off his line and caught the oncoming Pól Óg Hendry who nicked the ball beyond the keeper's grasp, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Stephen Smyth stepped up on the 45th minute and sent his opposite number to the wrong way and the ball nestled and doubled the lead for the North Belfast outfit.

A two-goal and critical extension of the lead gave the men from the North of the city a chance to soak up the pressure and hope to kill the tie in the second period.

And that they did, when James Doyle evaded the Rangers defender Dalton Tate and three minutes after the restart Star found their third goal. Doyle drilled a terrific effort beyond the shot-stopper and into the top corner to make it three goals without reply as the second half just began, and the Crumlin Star's name was beginning to be etched into the Intermediate Cup with almost 40 minutes still to play.

Crumlin Star pushed for their fourth, with Conall Cunningham going close to adding a fourth when he cut inside and fired narrowly wide, while further late efforts from Cunningham and Finlay McMullan kept the Rangers defence occupied.

Despite the best efforts of the Crumlin Star defence the opposition would find an unlikely breakthrough when substitute Jake Corbett buried his chance inside the box. Despite a suspicion that the forward had breached the offside, the flag never came to the aid of Star.

Ultimately, it was a consolation as Crumlin Star would be crowned victorious once again with a third title in four years; a fitting end to their manager Paul Trainor ahead of his departure in the summer.

Crumlin Star: C. McNeill, Og Hendry, A. McNeill, Hawkins, Lillis, J. McNeill, Cosgrove, Lyons, Fearon, Doyle, Smyth



Subs: Trainor, Cunningham (replaced Smyth 58), McKinney (replaced Cosgrove 39), McAlea (replaced J. McNeill 73), Doyle, McMullan (replaced Fearon 73), Hayes

Scorers: Fearon (1'), Smyth (penalty - 45+1'), Doyle (47')

Rathfriland Rangers: McMullan, Barbour, Tate, Hayes, Fitzpatrick, Kilmartin, McCavitt, Neale, Cooper, Campbell, Cahoon

Subs: McCauley, Dalzell, Willis (replaced Tate 81), Johnston, Rooney (replaced Cooper 58), Corbett (replaced Campbell 73), McCullough

Scorers: Corbett (89')