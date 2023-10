Newington FC hosting special Halloween night on Saturday

HALLOWEEN FUN: The Hole in the Wall on Baltic Avenue

NEWINGTON Football Club in North Belfast is inviting people to a special 'Night at the Races' event this weekend for Halloween.

It will take place at the Hole in the Wall on Baltic Avenue on Saturday (October 28) from 8pm-late.

The night will include fancy dress, race betting and music.

Admission is £5- pay at the door on the night.