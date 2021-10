Saffron Niamh Ann Donnelly brings Jack McGrath Cup to Holy Trinity

VISIT: Niamh Ann Donnelly visits the Turf Lodge school to speak to pupils and staff

Niamh Ann Donnelly, a member of the successful Antrim camogie team who won the All Ireland Intermediate Championship, took some time out this week to pay the staff and pupils of Holy Trinity PS a visit with the Jack McGrath Cup and answer questions about the county's recent success.

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Do you have something to say on this issue?

If so, why not submit a letter to the editor via this link?