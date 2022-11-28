Planned Ardoyne housing improvements on track

NORTH Belfast Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley hopes a recent meeting with NB Housing will improve the quality of life for local residents.

The housing association is responsible for over 1,000 properties across North Belfast.

“I was pleased to have a positive and constructive meeting with North Belfast Housing Association in recent days," explained Cllr Bradley.

“Improving the quality of life for Ardoyne residents is central to both our objectives and that of the association so it is vital we continue regular engagements.

“Residents raise their concerns with me daily and I’ve addressed many of these issues with the association.

“Planned works to improve the fabric of local homes owned by North Belfast Housing are on track to proceed in the time ahead and that is very much welcome.

“In relation to the Fold, the good news is that the window replacement scheme is going to tender in march with work starting in the summer, some emergency repairs to gutters are taking place in advance of the wider works to replace these gutters and the lift will be replaced along with decoration of communal areas.

“The homes on Ardoyne Road are to be looked at for a kitchen replacement scheme with the work set for the new financial year, this would include Cranbrook and Estoril streets also.

“I raised residents' concerns at Flax Street flats as residents would be keen to see the introduction of a concierge scheme to ensure their safety.

“These schemes are the gold standard for ensuring residents' quality of life however the current security arrangements will remain in place say the association.

“We’ll continue to lobby on behalf of residents and continue to engage positively with all local housing providers to achieve the best outcomes for everyone.”