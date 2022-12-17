NIFL Championship: Newington score important win against Welders

NIFL Championship

Newington 2-1 H&W Welders

Friday night football, three points up for grabs and temperatures befitting of both sides’ respective form in recent weeks.

The Welders travelled to North Belfast on a run of just one win in their last seven outings; conceding 19 along the way.

The East Belfast side would have been hoping to use last Saturday’s win at Darragh Park to kickstart their campaign, as they aim to climb out of the relegation play-off spots.

Just six points separated the two sides prior to kick-off, with Newington fully aware that a defeat could land them right in a relegation battle going into Christmas.

Whether it was the glacial weather or either side’s fear of conceding early, both teams started the match extremely slow, with neither side creating any real chances in the opening 10 minutes.

A block from Cummings following a powerful strike from the right foot of Kinner gave everyone in attendance school playground flashbacks of being struck with the dreaded Mitre Mouldmaster in the middle of winter, and being left with a dimpled imprint of the ball on your now glowing red leg.

As both sides finally warmed up, the game began to get a bit stretched, with McNicholl and Morgan starting to make their presence felt in the opposition half.

A hopeful ball from Gowdy over the head of the Welders’ left back was enough for McNicholl to set off, with the striker being rewarded for his perseverance. The forward out-muscled full-back James McCarthy, before running the ball to the by-line and cutting it back – fortunately for Welders, an outstretched foot from goalkeeper Samuel Johnston prevented the cutback from reaching Warwick, who was unmarked on the penalty spot.

Moments later and Newington were now edging closer and closer to opening the scoring, this time with two great opportunities in quick succession.

Once again, it was the fight and determination of McNicholl carving out chances from very little, with the striker improvising in the six-yard box to back-heel it for Patrick Downey whose shot was blocked impressively by Welder’s captain Craig Harris. The blocked shot found its way to the feet of Morgan who, unaware of how much time he had, frantically blazed his effort over the bar.

As Newington were starting to gain control in the match, a quick free-kick taken by Welders’ midfielder Ronan Wilson out to winger Alan McMurtry almost caught the home defence sleeping.

The winger’s first touch and close control allowed him to ghost past Cummings before whipping in a beautiful inviting cross onto the onrushing forehead of Matthew Ferguson. The striker just managed to get a glancing touch on it, as goalkeeper Marc Maybin could only watch on as it fizzed past the far post.

Just as the half was coming to an end, there was time for a piece of footballing poetry from midfielder Richard Gowdy.

Whilst nothing came from the moment of individual brilliance, I would simply be remiss not to mention it, such was its wonder. Full-back Jack Reilly fizzed the ball into his captain Gowdy who was standing in the left-wing position, before the central midfielder, with a Welders player breathing down his neck, swivelled beautifully away from his man with an elegant first touch/Cruyff turn à la Zidane against Denmark, 2001. Despite this moment of excellence and a few half chances for the Ton, the match was all level at the break.

🎬 𝙄𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 𝙐𝙣𝙘𝙪𝙩



The Ton bounce back 🟢⚫️@NewingtonFC win 2-1 against @WeldersFC as they return to winning ways in the #Lough41Champ. pic.twitter.com/jCmERHWeXz — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) December 16, 2022

As the second half grew on, it became clear that any opportunity Newington would have of grabbing an opener would come down the left-hand side.

The home side was getting more and more joy on the left wing through full-back Reilly and the overlapping runs of Warwick.

A handful of chances in a few minutes for Newington for Downey, Morgan and Gorman all came following excellent link-up play in behind the Welders’ right back. Just as it seemed an opening goal for the Ton was inevitably going to arrive via the left wing, the home side switched the attack.

The introduction of left-footed Pádraig Slane on the right wing gave the Ton another avenue in attack, and more importantly, gave the visitors more to think about.

A quick turnover in the middle of the park left Warwick with the ball at his feet and runners on either side of him.

The Welders’ defence, perhaps weary of the constant threat down their right-hand side so far in the second half, had neglected Slane who was in yards of space on the right. A perfectly weighted through ball from Warwick allowed Slane to cut back in on his favoured left foot before drilling a low shot past goalkeeper Johnston. 1-0 to Newington, and an excellent substitution from manager Paul Hamilton.

Managers often get criticised for not making the right changes at the right time, and when they do any glory and praise is often heaped on the substitute for “taking their opportunity.”

On Friday night at Solitude, Paul Hamilton earned that very credit, of which coaches are so often denied.

Moments after the first goal, Newington had struck again. Once again, a left-footed strike, once again it was low at the goalkeeper’s feet and once again, more importantly, it came from the boot of the substitute.

This time it was Aodhfionn Casey’s turn to leave his manager grinning from ear to ear. Once again, some tidy footwork from Warwick down the left hand gave the midfielder just enough space to get a shot away but was denied by goalkeeper Samuel Johnston.

Unfortunately for the big shot-stopper, his parried save landed at the feet of the grateful Casey, who drilled the ball low and hard into the bottom corner and put the game to bed.

There was, however, still time for a final scare for Newington. With the game seemingly wrapped up, and one or two players losing their concentration, Welders’ striker Michael McLellan rose highest following a cross into the box. His effort was brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Maybin, but unfortunately ricocheted off the foot of Joseph Reid, who couldn’t get his feet sorted in time, into the back of the net.

The goal turned out to be nothing more than a consolation, as it proved too little too late - 2-1 the final score.

This defeat leaves H&W Welders in an extremely unenviable position: level on points with bottom-of-the-table Dergview, who have played two games less.

The two sides meet on Tuesday night in a fixture that, whilst we haven’t yet reached the halfway stage of the season, has all the makings of a six-pointer.

This result for Newington however has given them some breathing room between them and the relegation play-off spots. They now sit nine points clear of safety and travel to Ballyclare on St Stephen’s Day.

NEWINGTON: M Maybin, F Brennan, M Gorman, K Bradley, R Gowdy (J Reid), G Warwick (S Duffy), P Downey, T McNicholl (P Slane), M Morgan (D Stuart), N Cummings (A Casey), J Reilly.

Goals: P Slane 63’, A Casey 66’.

H&W WELDERS: S Johnston, J McCarthy, C Byers, C Harris, J Kinner (S Davidson), A McMurty, R Wilson (E Akassou), M Ferguson, J Frazer (M McLellan), S Garrett, C Dornan.

Goal: M McLellan 86’.