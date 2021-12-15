NIFL League Cup: Reds thump Ballymena to reach decider

NIFL League Cup semi-final

Cliftonville 3–0 Ballymena United

CLIFTONVILLE advanced into the final of the Bet McLean League Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ballymena United in Tuesday evening’s semi-final at Solitude.

In a game that took a while to spark to life, Ryan Curran stroked home the opener before the half hour mark and then doubled his account from the spot before half-time.

It was game, set and match shortly after the break when Joe Gormley netted his 10th of the season to see off the Braidmen and ensure the Reds make it to the League Cup final for the first time since making it four wins in-a-row back in 2016.

Boss McLaughlin was pleased with his side’s professional and accomplished performance, with the added bonus of a clean sheet.

“It was real professional performance and real accomplished performance from the first whistle to the last,” McLaughlin reflected.

“I thought the boys were excellent. They carried out their job brilliantly, defended really well when they had to, controlled a lot of the game in the middle of the park and I thought up top we’d a real life about us up there. We looked threatening every time we went forward – all round it was a real accomplished performance.

“I’m delighted for the boys with the clean sheet as well. I’m hard on the defenders when they concede soft goals, so I’m delighted that they got another clean sheet. Fair play to them all round, it was a good day.”

Jamie McDonagh is challenged by Brendan Barr

McLaughlin made two changes from the weekend’s draw with Portadown. Chris Gallagher dropped out through injury and Daniel Kearns to the bench as Joe Gormley and Jamie McDonagh returned to the starting 11.

Ballymena United were first to threaten in a dull opening quarter of an hour, but Ryan Waide hung up a cross that went past the post after a dangerous looking attack.

Waide attempted to pierce a through ball to Leroy Millar, but he was denied by Jonny Addis and defence then quickly turned to attack with devastating consequences for United.

Paul O’Neill threaded the ball to Conor McDermott who released Gormley down the channel who appeared to mis-kick the ball and O’Neill dummied for Ryan Curran to slam home and break the deadlock.

Just after the half hour mark, a Levi Ives corner dropped to Gormley and Conor Keeley was forced to lash the ball clear before Gormley had the opportunity to double his side’s lead.

O’Neill then let fly with an ambitious effort which had Jordan Williamson back-tracking, but it scaled the crossbar.

On 43 minutes, the hosts had the chance to double their lead when Luke McNicholas’ clearance downfield was flicked on by the head of O’Neill. Joe Gormley gave chase after hesitation from Andy McGrory and Jordan Williamson tripped the striker with referee Andrew Davey pointing to the spot.

Ryan Curran seized the opportunity to double his account for the evening and calmly stroked the ball past Williamson to make it 2-0 at the break.

Joe Gormley celebrates making it 3-0

Any chance of a Ballymena United comeback was dealt a swift blow as Cliftonville extended their lead six minutes after the restart.

Conor McDermott clipped a high ball forward to Levi Ives whose cut back fell nicely to Gormley to slide high past Jordan Williamson and into the top corner of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

Thereafter, the game was virtually over as a contest and Cliftonville saw the game out to reach their first League Cup decider in six years where they will face Coleraine who thumped Warrenpoint Town 6-1 in the night's other semi-final.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, McDermott, Addis (Coates 88), Turner (Harney 89), Ives, C Curran (Kearns 86), Lowe, McDonagh, R Curran, O’Neill (Donnelly 76), Gormley.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Redman (Graham 81), Wilson, McElroy, Waide (Parkhouse 58), McCullough, Kane, Barr, McGrory, Keeley, Millar.

REFEREE: Andrew Davey