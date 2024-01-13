NIFL Premiership: Addis’ late goal downs 10-man Newry

NIFL Premiership

Newry City 1–2 Cliftonville

JONNY Addis struck seven minutes into second-half injury-time as Cliftonville came from behind to see off 10-man Newry at the Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing to Adam Salley’s early header, the Reds were unable hit back before the break, but went in with a man advantage after Ciaran O’Connor was shown a straight red card for a lunge at Rory Hale deep into first-half added time.

They made use of their numerical advantage when Addis thundered home early in the second half, and just as it looked as though it was going to end honours even, Addis doubled his account to make sure of all three points for Jim Magilton’s side, much to his manager’s joy.

“It was a crazy start and crazy end and in between that, we huffed and puffed and weren’t as clinical as we have been,” Magilton reflected.

“Again, you have to applaud the resilience of Newry and what they did today. Down to 10 men (they) showed tremendous character and Barry can be very proud of his team, which I’m sure he is.

“I’m equally as proud of my team to show the mental fortitude that you need to get it over the line in difficult conditions. The pitch was difficult, but no excuses.

“We kept going and the unlikeliest of heroes to pop up. This is not a coincidence. “We’ve kept going in recent weeks to show that side of our game that wasn’t part of a Cliftonville DNA. It’s certainly part of our DNA now moving forward.”

𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦 🔢



Big games big names 😎#SportsDirectPrem pic.twitter.com/A03x53stiQ — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) January 13, 2024

Magilton made one change to his side from last Friday’s extra-time win over Coleraine in the Irish Cup. Joe Gormley dropped to the bench with skipper Chris Curran occupying a starting role.

Newry made a perfect start to life with under new manager Barry Gray with victory over Ballinamallard in the Cup last weekend and they were rewarded for a bright opening inside of three minutes.

Noel Healy dug out a cross from the left and Adam Salley swept a header beyond the reach of David Odumosu and into the net.

It took 10 minutes for Cliftonville to threaten through Shea Kearney’s shot that was charged down and at the other end, Luke Turner needed to stand strong to block down Ciaran O’Connor’s goal-bound shot that would have doubled the hosts’ lead.

The closest the Reds came was on 16 minutes when Rory Hale’s free-kick was met by the head of Odhran Casey. The centre half steered his header on target and Conor Mitchell eventually held on after initially fumbling.

Former Dungannon Swifts’ shot-stopper Mitchell was on hand to thwart Ronan Hale with a fine stop and another Hale effort was deflected behind off Noel Healy on the half-hour mark.

Newry had a further opportunity to double their advantage when Donal Scullion picked out goalscorer Salley, though his shot whistled across the face of goal and past the far post.

Mitchell parried away a dangerous Rory Hale attempt from Odhran Casey’s long ball as the visitors probed an equaliser before the break.

There was late drama at the end of the half as five minutes into the six added on by referee Evan Boyce, Ciaran O’Connor lunged two-footed into Rory Hale and Boyce was left with little option but to show the midfielder a red card.

Cliftonville made the most of their numerical advantage within two minutes of the restart. Ronan Doherty slipped a pass across to Jonny Addis and from 30 yards out, Addis tried his luck and arrowed a fantastic effort into the top corner and beyond the reach of Mitchell to make it 1-1.

It was mostly one-way traffic thereafter. Addis clipped a ball in behind the Newry defence, only for Ronan Hale to blaze over.

Rory Hale then dropped in a cross and Ben Wilson’s lopping header was gathered by Mitchell.

The Newry goalkeeper pushed a further effort from Ronan Hale over the bar and after substitute Joe Gormley’s cut back found Hale again but his shot was charged down in the crowded area.

The foot of Mitchell would deny Hale midway through the second half and it looked as though it would only be a matter of time before Cliftonville forced the second.

Newry City's Ciaran O’Connor is shown red

Jim Magilton’s side continued to push in the last 20 minutes but their next opportunity on goal didn’t arrive until injury time when Ben Wilson flashed the ball across the face of goal and Joe Gormley somehow headed over on the goal-line.

Referee Evan Boyce had added six minutes on and injury to Steven Ball meant there would be a further two minutes on top.

It was midway through the additional time that Cliftonville found the winner. Shea Kearney did well to win back possession and set his side on the front foot.

Ronan Hale gathered inside the area, but unable to get his shot off he opted to float a ball into the path of Addis who took a touch to control and then fired high into the roof of the net to spark scenes of wild celebrations amongst the visiting support that poured onto the pitch to celebrations with Addis and his team-mates.

Boyce allowed another minute and a half and Cliftonville were able to negotiate that time to collect all three points to maintain the gap with Linfield and Larne ahead of them.

NEWRY CITY: Mitchell, King (Moan 44’), Healy, McGivern, McKeown, O’Connor, Salley, Ball (Mooney 90+4’), Scullion, Poynton, Doyle (McGovern 76’).

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Casey (Gormley 65’), Addis, Turner, Stewart, Doherty, C Curran (Wylie 76’), Rory Hale. Ronan Hale, Wilson.

REFEREE: Evan Boyce