NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville and Crusaders set for derby

CLIFTONVILLE host Crusaders in the latest North Belfast derby unto the Solitude lights on Friday (7.45pm, live on BBC).

The Reds go into the game on top of the table, two points ahead of their neighbours with a game in hand, but their manager Paddy McLaughlin insists that their focus must be on the next game only and nothing else.

Crusaders slipped down the table after a 4-3 defeat to Carrick Rangers last weekend with their manager Stephen Baxter hugely disappointed with his team's defending.

They will undoubtedly lift it for tonight's short trip to Solitude and while the hosts will steady themselves for the physical battle lies ahead, McLaughlin is confident of his side’s chances if they perform to the levels they have in recent weeks.

“We’re on a roll and a good run at the minute,” he agreed.

“The confidence is high, and the form is good, but we’ve got a tough run of the fixtures coming up. It’s important that we stay focused on the next game, the next game is always your most important game and it’s important that focus fully on Crusaders and prepare for what it’s going to be.

“It’s going to be a tough battle and a physical battle; we know what their strengths are, but we also know what their weaknesses are and it’s a game we feel we can win if we keep playing the way we are at the minute and scoring goals.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m sure the fans are, the players certainly are and we can’t wait to get on the pitch now against Crusaders.”

The Reds may be without Luke Turner for the derby after the Dubliner came off with an ankle knock during Tuesday evening’s 6-0 win over Carrick Rangers in the League Cup.

But McLaughlin will give him until the last minute to try and make a recovery and take his place in the back four.

“He picked up a knock of his ankle and it’s badly swollen,” he revealed.

“Luke will probably be a doubt going into Friday’s game, but we’ll give him every chance, wrap him up in cotton wool for the next couple of days and see how he responds to treatment.

“It is pretty badly swollen and it’s probably the only blemish on a night’s result and performance. There is a couple of days between now and Friday and we’ll see what happens.”

Ronan Hale followed in the footsteps of older brother Rory by securing a hat-trick in Tuesday evenings thumping of Carrick Rangers.

But McLaughlin believes there is a lot more to come from his side and has urged them to prove it over the coming weeks.

“The club is a bit worried; they were asking me to take boys off after they were scoring two goals because they were worried with all these hat-tricks,” McLaughlin joked.

“It’s brilliant for the team and brilliant for the club and I’m sure the supporters are enjoying what they’re seeing at the minute.

“I do believe there is a lot more to come from us. It’s not being critical of our boys, but I do believe that we have got more in the tank.

“We will show and prove that over the next few weeks hopefully because we have a lot of tough games coming up, starting on Friday night against Crusaders in the North Belfast derby.

“We know how important it is to the fans and how important it is to the club because we want to stay at the top end of the division and challenge at the top end. It is a big game for us, but we are going in it now in brilliant form. Scoring goals and playing well.”

Hale’s four goal salvo brought his tally to 10 for the season and McLaughlin feels that his early form justified the Reds’ effort to secure his signing in January and again in the summer when the deal was agreed with Larne.

“Ronan scoring four was brilliant for him because Rory was starting to get carried away with himself for a couple of days thinking was the main man in the house. Now Ronan has shown that he is the goal scorer in the family,” acknowledged McLaughlin.

“The two of them have been brilliant. Ronan has been superb since we’ve brought him in. He scores goals and his assists, he is direct and hard to play against. He terrifies defenders and his run of form at the minute since he’s came to the club has been superb.

“He’s been a target for a long time and fair play to the club, they worked their socks off getting it done in the summer and he’s proven his worth so far with 10 goals and we’ve only entered October.

“That’s an unbelievable return for any striker in any division. He will score plenty more because he is playing with good players and exciting players who will create chances for him.

“He is lethal and clinical in front of goal. With him, Joe, Ryan, McDonagh and Rory, we’ve got brilliant options when we attack and it’s important that we keep them firing and keep them fit.”