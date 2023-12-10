NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville and Glentoran share the spoils

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 2–2 Glentoran

Cliftonville lost ground on the top two after they were held to a 2-2 draw with Glentoran at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Wilson’s early opener was cancelled out in first half injury time when former Cliftonville player Daire O’Connor saw his deflected shot find the net and it lifted the Glens who forged ahead after the break through David Fisher’s header.

A sublime Shea Kearney strike tied things up for a second time and Cliftonville thought they had snatched all three points deep into added time when Rory Hale struck, but a late offside flag was to frustrate the hosts and in the end the spoils were shared.

Reds boss Jim Magilton rued his side switching off either side of the break but was happy with the character and spirit they displayed in response.

“It was a great start,” he reflected.

“For large periods of the first half, I thought we were very much in control. You’re always cautious because they have so many good players. We had a few scary moments of course, but on another day, we go in another goal better.

“But you can’t switch off and it’s not a great header (for the first) and they capitalised on that. We regroup at half time, reinforce the positives and lo and behold we concede another really poor goal for us.

“We asked questions again and I thought we showed great character and great spirit and felt that we were eventually going to score.

“I didn’t think Shea was going to score but I’m over the moon that he did score because his performances have warranted a goal. I’m delighted for him and with him. It’s a point, we have to regroup and go again.”

Magilton made one change to the side that defeated Dungannon Swifts last weekend as Ben Wilson came in to replace Joe Gormley in attack.

Cliftonville made the perfect start and were ahead inside of three minutes when Ben Wilson flicked on Odhran Casey’s long ball out of defence and Ronan Hale got to the ball ahead of Luke McCullough and steered his low effort inside the near post past Aaron McCarey to make it 1-0 and score his fifth league goal of the season.

Former winger Daire O’Connor almost pulled the Glens level after controlling the ball inside the area, but he steered his shot wide of the post.

Aaron McCarey needed to be alert to quickly claim and close down a promising opening for Shea Kearney, whilst David Fisher blazed over the bar after initially doing well to turn away from danger.

On the stroke of half time, Ronan Doherty threaded a neat pass through to Ben Wilson, but he spurned his chance from the edge of the box, and it was one he would rue as Glentoran levelled in the final act of the half.

Stephen Mallon partially cleared the throw in on the right only for Daire O’Connor to hook the loose ball to the net with a little help of a deflection.

The East Belfast side turned the game around three minutes after the break. Fuad Sule was upended on the halfway line his side were awarded a free-kick.

Sean Murray played the ball out to Shay McCartan who clipped a ball into the area and a glancing header from David Fisher saw the ball find its way to the bottom corner to make it 2-1.

Rory Hale unleashed a fierce effort from distance that wasn’t too far from finding the top corner before Cliftonville restored parity after 55 minutes.

Chris Gallagher played a short pass to Shea Kearney and the youngster had the confidence to advance infield and try his luck with a low angled drive from 25 yards that swerved and beat Aaron McCarey to make it 2-2 and, in the process, score his first senior club for the club.

Cliftonville went in pursuit of the lead for the second time in the game with Chris Gallagher and drawing a straightforward stop from McCarey who then held onto Ronan Hale’s shot at the second attempt after substitute Stephen McGuinness picked out the striker.

Fuad Sule lashed over the bar with a quarter of an hour remaining and substitute Sam Ashford glanced behind with Rory Hale seeing a further header drift past the post.

The Reds thought they had salvaged all three points deep into time added on when Odhran Casey’s cross was stabbed home by Rory Hale, but the linesman’s flag curtailed the celebrations and, in the end, both sides were forced to settle for a point apiece.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Casey, Addis, Turner, Gallagher, Doherty, Rory Hale, Mallon (McGuinness 46’), Ronan Hale (Gormley 81’), Wilson (Ashford 72’).

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, McCartan (Junior 79’), O’Connor (Kelly 75’), Singleton, Murray (Marshall 62’), Sule, Fisher, McClean, Russell, Wightman.

REFEREE: Keith Kennedy