NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville bounce back to stay in the chasing pack

NIFL Premiership

Larne 0–1 Cliftonville

RYAN Curran’s first half header ensured that Cliftonville remain in the chasing pack as they bounced back from successive league defeats with a 1-0 win over Larne at Inver Park on Friday evening.

The second half was very much a backs-to-the-wall job after Curran bravely nodded in the opener inside a quarter of an hour and the visitors could have added to their lead before the interval.

A switch of emphasis was required after the break, but Larne couldn’t break down a stubborn and disciplined defensive rearguard as the Solitude side claimed their second victory over the Inver Reds this season to the delight of boss McLaughlin.

“It was a brilliant victory and a great three points,” he reflected.

“It’s a tough place to come, Larne being one of the contenders to go and challenge to win the league and to go to their ground and get a result, we’re delighted.

“It’s two out of three we’ve won against them this season and the other one was a draw.

“We’re delighted because it is a hard place to come but the boys were superb right throughout the match in the first half and second half. They worked their socks off right throughout, stayed disciplined and created chances.

“We could have extended our lead and the boys coming off the bench were excellent for us. (Jamie) Harney went in and did a brilliant job and won that first ball because we saw Larne get a bit desperate late on.

“Chris Curran was superb at right-back, Paul O’Neill led the line really well and got us up the pitch whenever we were under pressure and Aaron Donnelly went in and shored up the midfield. Everybody played their part - they were all excellent.”

Ryan Curran goes down injured after scoring the only goal of the game

McLaughlin made one change to the side that were beaten 2-1 by Glentoran on Monday evening as Daniel Kearns returned to the starting 11 at the expense of Joe Gormley.

Larne carved out the first half chance inside of seven minutes through a wicked Tomas Cosgrove cross that was headed goalwards by Ben Doherty, but it was smothered by Luke McNicholas.

Just before the quarter-hour mark, the deadlock was broken as Jonny Addis sent a long ball out of defence which Ryan Curran chased down and the attacker got in between Kofi Balmer and the advancing Rohan Ferguson to nod the ball into an empty net and give his side a 1-0 lead.

Curran could have doubled his advantage, but he dragged an effort wide of the post from the edge of the area.

Larne were almost back on terms a few minutes before the break as Ben Doherty’s cross picked out John Herron in the area; Herron’s initial effort was blocked by Levi Ives and his second attempt was wide of the target.

At the other end, Rohan Ferguson turned away a piledriver from Conor McDermott and deep into first half injury-time, Daniel Kearns crossed for Ryan Curran whose goal-bound header was steered off the line and behind for a corner as Cliftonville held a narrow advantage at the break.

Ben Doherty had the second half’s first opportunity but failed to keep his effort down as it rose over the bar.

On 52 minutes, a corner from Levi Ives dropped for Kris Lowe in the area and his sliding effort goalwards was blocked on the line by Cian Bolger.

The hosts’ emphasis of the attack was focused on the wide position and just after the hour-mark a Tomas Cosgrove cross was nodded wide by Lee Bonis.

Midway through the half, John Herron clipped a dangerous cross towards the front post and Luke McNicholas bravely gathered under pressure.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Larne’s best opportunity arrived. John Herron picked up a loose ball inside the Cliftonville half and found the run of Ben Doherty, the midfielder shaped and then saw his shot blocked and turned behind for a corner from Luke Turner.

Cricky Gallagher gets out in front of John Herron

Substitute David McDaid entered proceedings and his shot on the turn was down the throat of McNicholas. The Derry native then found space in behind but John Herron’s pass was over-cooked.

McDaid was then perfectly placed to receive a through ball from Mark Randall- though he hooked the ball past the post.

A rare Cliftonville chance could have settled the game at the other end as Paul O’Neill controlled a ball to feet and held off a few challenges before drawing a save from Conor Devlin in the Larne goal.

Time was running out in the hosts pursuit of a leveller and their final chance passed them by when Mark Randall saw his dipping shot tail wide of the post and Cliftonville held out for all three points in East Antrim.

The Reds remain third due to Glentoran's come-from-behind victory at Seaview as second half goals from Conor McMenamin and Robbie McDaid in response to Josh Robinson's 12th minute opener for the hosts saw the East Belfast men stay in second place.

LARNE: Ferguson (Devlin 46), Balmer, Kelly, Herron, Randall, Hale (McDaid 76), Doherty (Lynch 83), Bolger, Bonis, Cosgrove, Jarvis (Scott 76).

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, McDermott (C Curran 55), Addis, Turner, Ives, Lowe, Doherty (Donnelly 69), Gallagher, Kearns (O’Neill 70), McDonagh (Harney 80), R Curran.

REFEREE: Steven Gregg