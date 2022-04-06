NIFL Premiership: Gormley at the double for title-chasing Reds

Joe Gormley is congratul;ated after scoring his second goal on Tuesday INPHO

NIFL Premiership

Portadown 0-2 Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE moved back to within a point of Linfield ahead of Saturday's massive clash at Solitude, after seeing off Portadown 2-0 at Shamrock Park on Tuesday evening.

Joe Gormley struck either side of the break to continue his rich vein of form at the right time and secure a first away victory over Portadown inside of 90 minutes this season.

Reds’ boss Paddy McLaughlin expected the Ports to provide a tough test and felt that’s how the game panned out.

“It’s a difficult place to come as we’ve seen with recent results,” he recalled.

“Portadown have been hitting form at a brilliant time in the season for them. They’re fighting for their lives in there and I know what it’s like down there.

“I was there before with Institute, fighting for our lives and I know how important it is to grind out results and grind out wins, which they’ve been doing over the last four or five games.

“We knew it was going to be difficult and it proved to be the case right throughout.

“They were very hard working and very well organised. Doolin is a fantastic manager, he’s won league titles as a player and a manager almost everywhere he’s gone, and he knows the game inside out.

“We knew it was going to be difficult against a well organised and well-drilled team and it proved to be the case. To get three points and a clean sheet, we’re delighted.”

Levi Ives takes a tumble over George Tipton

McLaughlin made three changes to his starting eleven from Friday evening's Cup semi-final defeat to Crusaders.

In came Conor McDermott, Colin Coates and Daniel Kearns as Kris Lowe dropped out of the squad and Chris Curran and Ronan Doherty occupied places on the bench.

Cliftonville carved out the first serious opening just before the quarter-hour mark when Daniel Kearns broke onto a ball on the edge of the area and fed Paul O’Neill. His low effort was turned away by Jethren Barr and Joe Gormley fed the loose ball into the path of Levi Ives before the hosts scrambled the danger clear.

Stephen Teggart shot over the bar for the hosts a few minutes later, while Paul O’Neill scooped an effort over after Gormley had headed down a right-wing McDermott cross.

The Ports’ best opportunity came midway through the first half when Billy Stedman sent a long ball over the top. Colin Coates attempted to cut the danger out and failed as the ball fell to Adam Salley, but the striker sliced his shot wide.

Cliftonville attempted to up the ante as Conor McDermott dropped a corner into a crowded area and Paul O’Neill let fly with a low effort that was cleared off the line by Greg Hall.

Harry Anderson then underplayed a pass and Joe Gormley latched onto it, but his drive was parried by Barr.

The duo faced off less than 60 seconds later and this time Gormley came out on top. Jonny Addis played a long ball over the top and the Reds’ talisman headed over Barr and into the net for his 22nd of the season to give the title-chasers the lead.

Both sides had a few half-chances in the aftermath, but came to nothing as Gormley’s goal proved the difference at the interval.

Michael Ruddy is challenged by Conor McDermott

Cliftonville made a bright opening to the second period as Gormley hooked wide from Kearns's cross and then sent a half volley wide of the post just after the hour-mark.

On 73 minutes the Reds doubled their lead as Ryan Curran picked out the run of Paul O’Neill whose flicked header fell to Gormley and he hammered past Barr to double his account for the evening.

Gormley had the chance to secure a hat-trick late on, but his shot was deflected wide after Paul O’Neill did well in his hold-up play.

In the end, Cliftonville settled for the 2-0 win to move four points ahead of Glentoran and to within one of Linfield going into Saturday evening’s top of the table clash at Solitude.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, Tipton (Kerr 81), Salley, Anderson (Dupree 67), Conaty (Doherty 56), McNally, Teggart (Mashigo 67), Beverland, Stedman (Chatee 81).

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, McDermott (Foster 90+2), Turner, Coates, Addis, Ives, Kearns (C Curran (90+2), Gallagher, R Curran, O’Neill, Gormley (Doherty 90+2).

REFEREE: Ross Dunlop