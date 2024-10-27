NIFL Premiership: Late turnaround earns Cliftonville deserved win at Windsor

NIFL Premiership

Linfield 1-2 Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE scored twice in the last 10 minutes to come from a goal behind and make it back-to-back league wins with a 2-1 victory against Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Fitzpatrick gave the Blues the lead in a first half which Cliftonville dominated without making it count, and it wasn’t until 10 minutes from time that the pressure paid off as Ryan Curran nodded home from close-range and the comeback was complete when youngster Ryan Corrigan bundled home to make it 2-1 and earn a first win in the league at Windsor Park since April 2018.

Reds’ boss Jim Magilton felt his side were more than worthy of the three-points and praised their approach throughout.

“I think it was deserved,” he opined.

“You know what you’re going to get when you come here, so you have to be well prepared and I think we were. The midweek result helps that and building on that.

“I thought from minute one to the end, our focus, concentration and determination to get a result was first class. I thought some of our football we played was really, really good.

“When you come here you take everything you get and to come here and play in the manner which we played, against a top-class side that are top of the league was fabulous.”

Magilton made one change from their midweek win over Coleraine as Ronan Doherty came in to replace Ryan Corrigan who dropped to the bench.

The visitors started the game much more confidently and forced six. successive corners in a relentless period of pressure.

In amongst the set-pieces, Conor Pepper saw his shot deflected behind and one of Rory Hale’s deliveries forced Chris Johns to claw an effort behind.

However, it was Linfield who broke the deadlock in the 17th minute. Kirk Millar’s corner dropped towards Euan East as but Arran Pettifer partially cleared. Conor Pepper attempted to divert the danger further clear though Josh Archer’s deft flick allowed Matt Fitzpatrick to swivel and thump home on the turn to make it 1-0.

On the half-hour mark, a long ball from Michael Newberry was chased down by Joe Gormley and his low angled shot was pushed behind by Johns.

Pepper saw a shot from the resulting corner blocked and after play was recycled Jonny Addis floated in a dangerous cross that Euan East met ahead of Taylor Steven and Chris Johns was forced into a fine stop to prevent a certain own goal and preserve their slender advantage at the break.

Cliftonville picked up where they left off before the break with Joe Gormley sending in a high cross that Chris Shields was forced to head off the line and away from danger, but at the other end Linfield missed a glorious chance to double their advantage.

Kirk Millar provided a low cross that Fitzpatrick slid into meet. His close-range shot was somehow pushed out Odumosu and the outstretched leg of Fitzpatrick guided the loose ball towards the bottom corner, only for Odumosu to react quickly and keep it out again.

The Reds continued pose a danger though the pressure didn’t tell until 10 minutes from time when they deservedly snatched an equaliser.

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates giving Linfield the lead

Magilton introduced Rory Donnelly and Ryan Curran and it took three minutes for the duo to make their impact.

Taylor Steven clipped in a cross to the back post that Donnelly rose to meet and is downward header dropped for Curran to glance home from close-range and make it 1-1, scoring his third goal of the season in the process.

Five minutes later, they forced a corner from the left that and it was from the set-piece that the winner would arrive.

Ronan Doherty’s in-swinging delivery was flapped at by Johns and substitute Ryan Corrigan profited, hooking the ball into the corner of the net for his first senior goal in the league.

The Blues threw everything in pursuit of a leveller and a bar Odumosu spilling the ball at the expense of a corner deep into added time, Cliftonville were comfortable and closed the game out to make it back-to-back league wins for the second time this season and move up to fourth place.

LINFIELD: Johns, East, Whiteside, Shields, Millar, McClean (Mulgrew 66’), Cooper (McKee 66’), Allen, Archer, Fitzpatrick (Ballantyne 80’), Orr.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Newberry, Addis, Glynn, Pettifer (Corrigan 68’), Doherty, Pepper (Curran 77’), Hale, Steven (Conlon 90+4’), Gormley (Donnelly 77’).

REFEREE: Shane Andrews