NIFL Premiership: Magilton hopes to see Addis return ahead of trip to Glenavon

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton insists that injuries are part and parcel of football life and won’t use it as an excuse.

Jonny Addis was ruled out of his side’s Premiership opener at the weekend, but Magilton is hoping he will be available for Saturday’s trip to Mourneview Park as the Reds look to make it two wins from two against Glenavon (3pm kick-off).

The Reds’ boss was pleased was pleased that those that deputised were able to dig in and close out the win and subsequent clean sheet.

“These things do happen,” Magilton acknowledged.

“We’re without Jonny, Rory, Casey and Kris Lowe, but that is part of football life and it’s the players who come in that are given that opportunity to impress. Do we miss them? Of course we miss them, but we can’t make any excuses.

“Again, it’s the confidence that these lads are going to get from having to dig in and that’s really important with the clean sheet. We were winning games probably slightly easier last year in terms of our start and we built on the clean sheets. Building on clean sheets are very important in this league and we got off to that today (against Portadown).

“I’m very pleased with the performance, very pleased with the attitude and the application in tough conditions. Taking all that into consideration, I thought we were pretty dominant with the ball, pretty dominant with possession. If Ryan scores the penalty, then it settles us down quicker, so there is always that little bit of nervy tension.”

Summer signings Michael Newberry, Luke Conlon and Shaun Leppard all made their first league starts in the 1-0 victory against Portadown and Magilton was delighted with their impact.

“The back five and goalkeeper were outstanding,” he reflected.

“They gelled particularly well. We lost Jonny this week (and) he is a massive influence on the team both defensively and offensively - he gets games started for us. I thought the three centre-halves in particular were excellent. The two wing-backs with their athletic ability for our team is huge.

“I’m really pleased and if you look at the goal, the goal was outstanding. A magnificent ball and a magnificent cut back for Rory and a great finish from Ryan. That was pleasing and at half time we were thinking ‘can we kick on?’ and we did. Joe missed a header off the bar, Aaron [McCarey] has made a couple of good saves and it was all hands to the pump at the end, but I’m pleased with the start.”

Ronan Doherty also caught the eye of Magilton. The midfielder hit the post seconds before playing a fabulous pass to set up the opener and also linked up on various other occasions over the course of the afternoon, with his manager believing he can play a huge part this season.

“He is outstanding and a very important player,” Magilton believes.

“He plays well and he lands on the ball. He is a fantastic player and again demonstrated his passing range, his vision and magnificent ball. He has an important part to play this year as well.”