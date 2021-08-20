NIFL Premiership: O’Hara happy with win as league opener looms

Declan O’Hara believes the arrival of Christopher Gallagher (pictured left) from Glentoran will prove a major signing for Cliftonville this season INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE first-team coach Declan O’Hara insists that Tuesday evening’s win over Dungannon was another good work-out for the team, but maintains they aren’t where they want to be yet.

Ronan Doherty’s goal gave the Solitude side victory but with a further game to come on Friday night and another week to go before the beginning of the Danske Bank Premiership season, O’Hara wants the Reds to keep building on their work so far.

“It was a good work-out,” he reflected.

“We trained last night (Monday) and put the boys through their paces, played a game tonight and looked sharp and fit but we’re not quite there yet. We’ve still a good week to go before the league starts. We’re building on it and we’ve a game coming up on Friday night. The boys are looking well and sharp and they’re putting the hours in to be quite honest.”

O’Hara felt the only thing missing was a goal to show for the positive first half but was pleased with a lot of elements of their play throughout.

“It was a good test,” he maintained.

“Dungannon, as we seen, knocked the ball about well and that’s what they’ll try and do next year. We played well as well tonight and knocked the ball about well. I thought the only thing missing in the first half was a goal.

“We moved it well, we defended well, we got our shape well, we worked together and hunted in packs; we kept the ball moving about nice and sharp.

“It was a good work-out tonight and we were pleased with the boys to come away with a 1-0 win.

“Yes, it’s pre-season and it doesn’t really mean anything, but we want to win games. Any game we play we want to win it - we’re not here to make up the numbers.

The Reds’ fans in attendance caught their first glimpse of recent recruit Cricky Gallagher following his move from Glentoran on Thursday.

O’Hara was impressed with what he has seen from the midfielder and believes he has fitted in well with his new team-mates.

“What a signing he is going to be for us,” O’Hara predicts.

“He was super tonight; he’s come in at the end of last week and fitted in well with the boys as he knows a lot of the boys.

“He’s a good player and gets around the pitch; he can play and that’s what we want – we want people to come here and play and enjoy their work. All our squad enjoy coming into training and coming in with the staff and Paddy.

“We’re here to work hard and the boys, in fairness to them, work hard every training session.”

🆚 @Portadownfc

🏆 Friendly

📌 Solitude

🕢 7.45pm

💷 £7 and £5

💳 Club Members go free (upon production of 2020/21 card) pic.twitter.com/h28Hzt9fNq — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) August 20, 2021

Friday evening will see the final pre-season friendly with a home clash against another fellow Premiership side in Portadown (7.45pm kick-off) before attention to turns to Carrick Rangers next Saturday and the start of the league season, which O’Hara is looking forward to kicking off.

“It’s coming quick and Friday night will take care of itself,” O’Hara insists.

“We’ll assess the boys on Thursday to see how they are. Some might be tight, but Friday night will be another good test against Portadown - they actually beat Coleraine tonight 1-0.

“Friday night will look after itself and then from Monday onwards we will focusing on Carrick for next Saturday.

“The first league game of the season we always want to start off on a high and it will be a difficult game. They’ve made changes, obviously, with a new manager in and they’ve got rid of nine (players) and brought nine in.

“It will be a different game, but we’ll be looking forward to it because that’s what we’ve worked for the last six or seven weeks for - the 28th of August - and it’s just around the corner.”