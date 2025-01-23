NIFL Premiership: Reds aiming for repeat Windsor win over Blues

Kris Lowe (centre) - in action against Linfield earlier this season - is available for Saturday’s trip to Windsor Park INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton is urging his players to use the memories they have of their win over Linfield earlier on in the season ahead of the sides’ third clash of the campaign.

The Reds cross the city to Windsor Park on Saturday evening (5.30pm kick-off), looking to make it back-to-back league wins against the league-leaders.

Goals from Ryan Curran and youngster Ryan Corrigan capped a magnificent comeback win in October and whilst Magilton will take confidence from the earlier win in the campaign, he does acknowledge they need to show improvements from their weekend win against Loughgall.

“We will take great confidence,” he said.

“Any good memories you ger, you reflect on. When you walk in there [Windsor Park] it is always difficult.

“They’ve many outstanding players and we’ve got to be really focused, and we can’t turn over ball the way we turned over ball today because we will get punished.

“It was all about dealing with Saturday. It will be really strong week coming up to the game and we will be ready for it.”

Magilton praised the character and resilience shown by the players despite a difficult afternoon performance wise in their 2-0 win over Loughgall and admitted it was a game they needed to get out of the way after a difficult build-up.

“It show’s character and resilience,” the Cliftonville boss pondered.

“At times we all have really bad days - I’ve had loads. I know what they’re going through and no matter how hard you try, it gets worse.

“There are moments in the game were you just have to say it’s an individual thing, it’s me against you, I’m not having a great day so I’m going to make your day miserable too and we just needed to get this one out of the way.

“Respect for what Loughgall brought to the game today, I thought they were excellent. They are a good side and they always have been - they’ve an outstanding manager and they’re well coached.

“They deserve immense credit for that. For us, we needed the spark and needed the boys (substitutes) on. They came on, gave us a spark, and gave us a lift and we managed to get it over the line.”

After featuring in the Irish Cup against Banbridge and then missing the back-to-back clashes with Larne, Kris Lowe returned on Saturday.

With Shea Gordon and Sean Stewart making inroads in their recovery and the addition of Jack Keaney prior to the weekend, Magilton is hopeful his side can kick on during an important period ahead.

“We talked prior to the game that every game we play now that we actually have to empty the tank.” he acknowledged.

“We’re getting players back, which is great in terms of Krissy Lowe getting more minutes.

“Shea Gordon is there and we’ve got Jack Keaney in.

“We’re looking to do a little bit more business and Sean Stewart is nearly back for us.

“This is an important period for us, and we’ve got to really kick on.

“It’s a start and a win. It wasn’t the most fantastic game by any stretch of the imagination. We weren’t very good, and we have to hold our hands up, but it is a start.”

Rory Hale and Joe Gormley were amongst four players that missed out through injury at the weekend and Magilton is hopeful they will be fit enough to feature at Windsor Park.

“I’m hopeful,” he confirmed.

“I don’t know if we will definitely have them back but I’m hopeful they can feature.”

