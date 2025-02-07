NIFL Premiership: Reds wary of Portadown threat

Sean Stewart is back in the squad after returning from injury INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton felt that Portadown were worthy winners the last time the sides met in December and is expecting their boss Niall Currie to set the team up well ahead of the third meeting between the sides this season.

The Ports travel to Solitude for the second time this season on Sunday afternoon (3pm) in front of the Sky cameras, hoping to inflict back-to-back defeats on Magilton’s side.

The 2-0 win was their first over Cliftonville in 10 years and Magilton is more than aware of what his side can expect to face and what they need to produce.

“They beat us well and they deserved to beat us 2-0,” he admitted.

“We were awful on the day and deserved everything we got. We were indisciplined in the game and went down to nine men.

“Niall [Currie] will set them up really well. They’ve been really, really good this year. They’ve got lots of really top-class, experienced players. We’re well aware of that threat, we’re at Solitude and we know we have to produce.

“Every point is crucial; we’d have loved all three on Tuesday evening, but we’ll take one and now we have to go on a run.”

Off the back of Tuesday evening's scoreless draw with Coleraine, the Reds boss is targeting building some momentum in the coming weeks with Sean Stewart and Shea Gordon closing in on returns to first-team action.

“We’re trying to build that momentum and we’re getting bodies back, which is great,” Magilton added.

“Sean Stewart played a reserve game on Monday night – that’s another body back. We’ve got Shea Gordon waiting in the wings to come in. Kris Lowe has got more minutes, which is great.

“We’re getting our squad back together and we’re going to need everybody. We’ve lots of games coming up and there is a big push.

“After Saturday, which was a huge game for us and getting into the next round (of the Irish Cup), now it is about resting up and getting ready for Sunday.”

Magilton is pleased with the progress that Jack Keaney has made since his transfer in January and felt that Eric McWoods offered the side something different in his appearance off the bench against Coleraine.

“I thought Jack [Keaney] was outstanding and has been since he’s come,” he reflected.

“He has been a great signing for us and the more he plays with these lads, the more he will get used to all of them.

“Eric [McWoods] gave us a little bit more energy, a better first touch and he is thorough. I think he is going to be a great signing for us; again, he is another one that has only been in a week.

“Again, he will get used to the players around him, we will get used to him and we’ll see how we go.”

Australian, Alex Parsons was the last of the January signings on Sunday, coming from a recommendation to Magilton and he feels the 25-year-old has plenty of attributes to offer.

“I’ve always kept great contacts in Australia and there are some very, very good young players coming through the ranks there and they are all looking for an opportunity,” Magilton explained.

“When the opportunity came up we had negotiations with his agent and with Alex and Alex is very excited at the prospect of coming in.

“He’s travelling overnight, and we’ll get him on Thursday and have a look at him with a view to Sunday.

“He’s technically a really good footballer, he can play in any of the three positions up front. He’s got a lovely left foot and he’s got a real eye for goal.”