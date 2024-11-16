NIFL Premiership: Sky Blues inflict third defeat of the season on Cliftonville

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 0–1 Ballymena United

CLIFTONVILLE’s five-game unbeaten streak came to an end as Ballymena United avoided a sixth successive defeat in all competitions with a 1-0 victory at Solitude on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds shaded proceedings before Andy Scott’s strike with 20 minutes remaining, which was enough to see the Sky Blues register their third win over Jim Magilton’s charges this season as he rued his side's inability to take advantage of two golden chances in the first half.

“In the first half, we created opportunities,” he reflected.

“Huge respect for what Ballymena have done this year. They defend for their lives, they are very resolute and resilient team and, on a day where chances weren’t at a premium, we had two great opportunities - Aaron Pettifer’s in particular.

“If that goes in, it gives you more control in the game and then you can relax and play. It was always a difficult afternoon for us. The longer the game wore on, you just felt that they were going to get an opportunity, especially on the counter-attack because we were pressing so much and that proved to be the case.”

Magilton named an unchanged XI from last weekend’s win over Dungannon Swifts as Ronan Doherty had to make do with a place on the bench after returning from illness.

Cliftonville were first to threaten when Taylor Steven swung a high ball to the back post where Luke Conlon took it down and the ball ricocheted off the arm of Donal Rocks, but referee Steven Gregg was unmoved.

At the other end, an opening fell to Ethan Devine though he could only shoot straight at David Odumosu who gathered with ease.

Sean O’Neill pounced on a Micheál Glynn cross as Cliftonville began to up the ante as the half progressed.

A nice switch of play saw Rory Hale find Glynn whose shot was charged down by Daithi McCallion, moments later Taylor Steven hung up a cross that evaded Aaran Pettifer’s jump at the back post.

Hale headed inches past the post from a pinpoint Glynn cross and Hale then saw his deep free-kick drift behind as the half-finished scoreless.

It took until the 51st minute for either keeper to be called into action. Taylor Steven threaded a ball through to Joe Gormley and the leg of Sean O’Neill denied the Reds’ in-form hitman. Conor Pepper then floated in a cross and Rory Hale’s snapshot tailed off target and behind.

Ballymena began to gain a foothold with Josh Carson unleashing a serving shot that Odumosu tipped away and Andy Scott then fizzed in a close-range shot that the keeper gathered.

The hosts failed to read the warning signs as United hit the front in the 70th minute, Scott was afforded too much time and he unleashed a low effort that snuck inside the near post past Odumosu to make it 1-0.

Jim Ervin’s side could have doubled their advantage when goal scorer Scott picked out Calvin McCurry, but the former Reds’ youth product hooked attempt wasn’t high enough to beat Odumosu.

Cliftonville thought they had rescued a point in the 87th minute when Joe Gormley glanced home, but a late flag curtailed the celebrations.

In injury time, Taylor Steven curled in a shot that was too close to Sean O’Neill and a minute later Michael Newberry floated in a cross, and Rory Donnelly was unable to steer home.

A succession of late corners came to nothing as Ballymena made it three victories in a row over Cliftonville this season and join the Reds in second spot in the table.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Kearney, Addis (Doherty 46’), Newberry, Conlon, Hale, Pepper (Donnelly 68’), Pettifer (Curran 60’), Glynn, Steven, Gormley.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Lafferty, Rocks, Gawne (Moore 76’), Scott (Coates 85’), O’Donnell, McCurry (Loughran 90+4), McCallion, Devine (Herron 76’), Devlin, Carson.

REFEREE: Steven Gregg