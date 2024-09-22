NIFL Premiership: Sloppy Cliftonville leapfrogged by Sky Blues

Ballymena United 3–2 Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE suffered their second league defeat of the season and were leapfrogged by Ballymena United in a 3-2 loss at the Warden Street Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing to a Ben Kennedy penalty inside the first quarter of an hour, Jonny Addis rose highest to level at the break.

The hosts regained the lead through a Kym Nelson header and substitute Ethan Devine sealed all three points from another header in the space of six minutes.

Joe Gormley would slot home from the spot in the closing stages to set-up a nervy finish, though the in-form Sky Blues held onto move into second place above Cliftonville in the table.

Reds boss Jim Magilton was less than impressed by a lacklustre showing from his side and felt there was a lack of urgency and real quality in their performance.

“Buoyed by two improved performances, it was so lacklustre,” he admitted.

“It was so lethargic. Even when we get ourselves back into the game, I thought we would kick on. We didn’t and conceded two set piece goals, which isn’t good.

“There was lack of urgency, a lack of real quality. We gave the ball away so cheaply - something that we pride ourselves in.

“Yes, it was an opportunity missed, but credit goes to Ballymena - they stayed in the game and obviously worked on set pieces. They scored from five set pieces in the game that we came off the other end of.”

Magilton’s starting XI showed one change from Tuesday evening’s 0-0 draw at home to Linfield with Taylor Steven replacing Ryan Curran [illness] in attack.

The Sky Blues had an early half chance when Michael Newberry failed to cut the ball out and Andrew Scott scuffed an effort that Odumosu gobbled up with ease.

The opening quarter saw several errors from Cliftonville and they would rue another particular one in the 13th minute when they passed up numerous chances to clear on the edge of the box and when Michael Newberry tangled with Johnny McMurray inside the area, referee Declan Hassan pointed to the spot.

Fresh from his late double from the spot in their midweek win against Carrick Rangers, Ben Kennedy stepped up and made it three from three to give his side the lead.

In response, Taylor Steven flashed in a cross which evaded Joe Gormley and Shea Kearney then saw his shot deflected into the arms of Sean O’Neill.

Kearney should have done better with a further opening, side-footing over the bar and Joe Gormley then flashed a shot past the post after linking up with strike partner Steven.

Jim Magilton’s side would restore parity before half time. Kris Lowe was felled, and Michael Glynn curled the free kick into the crowded area where Jonny Addis rose to glance to the corner and score for the second successive Saturday, making it 1-1 at the interval.

Taylor Steven saw an early opportunity spin behind off Kym Nelson after the restart, but it was Ballymena United who regained the lead in the 62nd minute.

Josh Carson delivered the free-kick and Kym Nelson peeled away from the attention of Newberry and powered a header past Odumosu to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

Nelson could have doubled his account moments later, heading wide from a corner at the back post- though United would extend their lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Another Carson delivery, this time from an out swinging corner was met by substitute Ethan Devine and his downward header found the corner of the net through a ruck of players to make it 3-1 and surely seal all three-points.

Cliftonville needed a rapid response and Rory Hale flashed a shot past the post. They would have the chance to set up a grandstand finish when Kym Nelson collided with Ronan Doherty inside the area and referee Hassan pointed to the spot for the second time.

Joe Gormley took responsibility and went down the middle past O’Neill to give the visitors hope of taking a share of the spoils with a minute plus added time remaining.

An onslaught followed from the visitors in added time with Destiny Ojo skewing wide with the final opportunity as Ballymena held on.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Nelson, Lafferty, Rocks (Brown 67’), Jarvis, Kennedy, Moore (Gawne 61’), Scott, McCallion, McMurray (Devine 45+2’), Carson.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Newberry (Leppard 65’), Addis, Conlon, Kearney (Ojo 86’), Lowe (Hale 58’), Doherty, Piesold (Pettifer 65’), Glynn, Steven (Donnelly 65’), Gormley.

REFEREE: Declan Hassan