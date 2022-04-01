No difficult second album for Dee McDowell

GUITAR MAN: Dee McDowell has released his second album this week Photo by Brian McMahon

BELFAST songsmith Dee McDowell is back with a new album and plans for a Belfast gig in the not-too-distant future.

Humdrum Magnificence is a follow-up to last year’s much acclaimed debut Saint Jude’s Parade and is a collection of eleven new songs, which were written, performed and produced over the past twelve months by the former Cut The Bag frontman.

From the first strains of the upbeat Snowtown with jangly guitars in tow, to the more soulful Baseliners, the Andersonstown musician wears his musical influences on his sleeve.

This new collection gives a lie to the old adage about difficult second albums.

Says Dee of his new material: “The songs are influenced by sixties and eighties pop, ranging from The Beach Boys to Cork’s Microdisney.

“I’m looking forward to playing the songs live in the near future.”

Humdrum Magnificence by Dee McDowell is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and other platforms.