Nominations open for the 2023 Sean Graham Bookmakers Aisling Sports Award

Brian Graham from Sean Graham Bookmakers and Belfast Media Group's Sports Editor, David Mohan, as calling for nominations for this year's Aisling Sports Award

IT'S been another year of remarkable success for sportsmen and sportswomen from Belfast.

Each year, expectations are not only met, but exceeded as our champions from right across the sporting landscape and from the four corners of our city triumph and inspire the next generation of aspiring stars.

So, as we reflect on the past 12 months, we are throwing open the invitation for nominations as we narrow down the field for the 2023 Sean Graham Bookmakers Aisling Sport Award.

For 27 years, the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise.

In the Europa Hotel on Friday, November 24, we will have an opportunity to salute the courage and resilience of civic leaders across multiple fields of endeavour and from every corner of the city, including those from the world of sport who do so much to put our city on the map.

🗣️ We're proud to announce that nominations are now officially open for our annual Aisling Awards ceremony. 🏆 Highlight your peers' achievements and celebrate their successes by submitting your nominations today! #AwardCeremony #AwardWinners #Recognition 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EzwdLn0cUW — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 29, 2023

"We at Sean Graham Bookmakers are delighted to be back as sponsor for the Aisling Sports Award," said Brian Graham from Sean Graham Bookmakers.

"It's always a pleasure to be involved in recognising local talent.

"No matter who wins, all of those who are set to be nominated, whether individuals or teams, can be immensely proud of themselves.

"Right across the board, we have had boxers, GAA clubs, soccer teams and many more who all epitomise the spirit of the city and this is an opportunity for them to get their just reward.

"The Aisling Awards is a local award for local people which I think is brilliant. It is also recognition for not only professional and semi-pro sports but also amateur sports."

Last year, Laochra Loch Lao's ladies claimed the award, edging out competition from Newington FC, Cliftonville Ladies FC and Pearse's GAC.

There are no shortage of potential finalists this year with success on the soccer, rugby and GAA pitches, triumph on the track and celebrations on the court and in the ring.

With that in mind, we are throwing open the invite to nominate who you think should be shortlisted for the 2023 Sean Graham Bookmakers Aisling Sport Award.

You can do so by filling out the short, online form here