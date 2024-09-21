North American trade union delegation get a big Falls Road welcome

VISIT: Séanna Walsh (Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile) and Terry O'Sullivan, former member president of Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA)

A DELEGATION of North American trade union leaders have visited Áras Uí Chonghaile on the Falls Road in Belfast to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the centre’s official opening.

The visit was part of a momentous tour across Ireland, where they engaged in a series of high-profile meetings with local trade union counterparts, political and civic leaders and Uachtarán na hÉireann, Michael D Higgins.

The delegation embarked on this journey with the primary aim of fostering international solidarity, exchanging ideas on labour rights, and exploring avenues for collaboration in a rapidly changing global economy.

They were hosted by Áras Uí Chonghaile – the James Connolly Visitor Centre – to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the centre’s official opening in 2019, and were greeted by First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill MLA and Kevin O'Connor

The Centre, located on the Falls Road, is a cultural and educational hub, promoting the life, politics and legacy of one of Ireland's most influential labour leaders, James Connolly, who also spent many years as a trade union organiser in the United States.

Since its opening five years ago, the Centre has played a key role in fostering discussions on workers’ rights, social and economic equality and the relevance of Connolly’s ideas in modern society.

Séanna Walsh, Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, said: "This visit has been a wonderful opportunity to showcase the work we do in keeping James Connolly’s legacy and vision of a more just and equitable society alive.

"The delegation’s visit to the Centre has reaffirmed the importance of international solidarity, and we are delighted to see Connolly’s influence continue to spread far and wide. We look forward to continuing our mission of educating and inspiring future generations."

Harry Connolly, Director of Fáilte Feirste Thiar, added: "It was a privilege to have hosted this esteemed delegation and to have celebrated our fifth anniversary alongside our brothers and sisters in the North American labour movement.

"Their visit emphasises the lasting legacy of James Connolly, the vital importance of international solidarity in the ongoing fight for workers’ rights, and we are excited about the opportunities for future collaboration between Áras Uí Chonghaile and labour movements on both sides of the Atlantic."

The group was also received by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin. During this historic meeting, discussions centred on the role of trade unions in promoting social justice and the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic ties in the face of global challenges.

The trade union delegation with President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, at Áras an Uachtaráin

General President of Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA), Brent Booker said: "This trip has been an incredibly inspiring experience. We’ve seen first-hand the powerful connections between Irish and North American labour movements and how James Connolly’s message of solidarity and workers’ rights continues to resonate across borders.

"The work being done at the James Connolly Visitor Centre is nothing short of extraordinary, and we look forward to strengthening the bonds between our trade unions and Irish workers."