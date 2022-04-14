Several Easter commemorations in North Belfast

RETURN: Ardoyne, Bone and Ligoniel Easter parade will return on Easter Tuesday this year

A NUMBER of parades and wreath-laying ceremonies will take place in North Belfast this weekend to mark Easter commemorations.

On Easter Sunday, the Carrick Hill commemoration will take place at 11am from Kildare Street. On Easter Monday, the New Lodge parade will assemble at Carlisle Parade. On Easter Tuesday, the Ardoyne commemoration will leave from 1.30pm at Flax Centre car-park in Ardoyne Avenue.

Jackie Donnelly, from Ardoyne, Bone and Ligoniel Republican Ex-Prisoners welcomed the return of the parade on Easter Tuesday after it was cancelled the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As everyone knows because of the pandemic, we had to cancel our annual Easter Tuesday Commemoration Parade for the past two years," he said.

"Although the actual parade had to be cancelled we, the Ardoyne, Bone and Ligoniel Republican Ex-Prisoners, on behalf of the greater republican family ensured that wreaths were laid in our Garden of Remembrance to commemorate our patriot dead and also all our citizens who died as a direct result of the conflict.

"Now that all restrictions have been removed this year's Easter Tuesday commemoration parade will take place.

"Everyone is welcome to participate."