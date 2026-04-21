IT was a terrific outing for the representatives of North Belfast Harriers who saw three participants racing to a top three finish in both the Men's and Women's races last weekend at the Larne 10 Mile Race.

The event which is organised by Larne Athletic Club, attracted more registrations than ever before as a vibrant mix of seasoned athletes, club and recreational runners enjoyed the picturesque route that winds along the stunning County Antrim coastline.

Jordan Heron was the Men's winner

John Black of North Belfast Harriers managed a second-placed finish with a time of 54:25 and his club mate, Conal McCambridge, finishing third with a time of 55:29 just being pipped by eventual winner Jordan Herron of Larne Athletic Club.

In the women’s race, Pamela Kirk from Roadrunners AC crossed the finishing line first with a time of 01:00:34 ahead of Gladys Ganiel from North Belfast Harriers in second on 01:00:39 and Máire Ferguson from Willowfield Harriers, who finished third in a time of 01:01:11.

Gladys Ganiel (pictured left) finished second in the Women's Larne 10k race

The event has become a staple in the Northern Ireland athletics calendar for both newcomers and those chasing a personal best, with Larne Athletic Club having invited people to be “part of the tradition” ahead of the race.

Paul Tilson, Co-Chair of Larne Athletic Club, said: “This was a fantastic day for Larne and for everyone involved in the race. Seeing a record number of runners take to the start-line and enjoy the run made it a truly special occasion for the club.

“The Larne 10 Mile Race has always been about more than just competition – it’s about bringing people together, welcoming runners of all abilities and creating an event that the whole community can be proud of.”

Diane Hawthorne, Co-Chair of Larne Athletic Club, added: “Events like this simply wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors, volunteers and the wider community, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who played their part.

“We’re especially thankful to Saint-Gobain Exterior Solutions for its continued backing, which has helped us grow the race year on year and deliver another memorable day for participants and spectators alike.”