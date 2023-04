Two men arrested following North Belfast hit and run collision

DAMAGE: The scene of the hit-and-run collision in Torrens Avenue in North Belfast on Monday morning

TWO men have been arrested after a hit-and-run collision in North Belfast on Monday morning.

At around 7.20am, PSNI officers responded to the incident in Torrens Avenue.

Substantial damage was caused to a number of parked cars. Two males were seen making off on foot from a black BMW car.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Two males have been arrested for various offences and they are now in custody.

"Our enquiries continue. Thank you to those who assisted us at the scene."