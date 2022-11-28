Oisín's extreme Christmas challenge for local food bank

North Belfast man Oisín McVicker is set to take on another extreme challenge this Christmas to raise much needed funds for the North Belfast Community Foodbank.

Now in its third year, the ‘This is my Everest’ event will involve Oisín hiking 25 laps of Cave Hill this December, which is the equivalent of the height of Mount Everest.

HIs challenges began three years ago during Covid, with the first event involving running four miles every four hours for 48 hours. Last year, Oisín increased the stakes, cycling to the Mourne Mountains and hiking all seven peaks before cycling home again. This year, the event will again push both his physical and mental limits.

Oisín, alongside his support team, will commence the challenge on Friday, December 2. Oisín has invited the public along to join him and the team for the final lap of the challenge at approximately 8pm on Saturday, December 3.

“We have 25 laps that we need filled and we’ll hopefully have a lot of people from the community coming up and doing a lap. We have people on board already and hoping to get a few more," said Oisín.

Did somebody say Christmas Challenge!



This is MY EVEREST X CAVEHILL



Height of Everest = 8,849 mtrs;

Height of The Cavehill = 368 mtrs;

8,849 / 368 = 24.05

Oisín – who is a personal trainer and has his own school coaching business – has revealed that a range of local football clubs, schools and political representatives including Lord Mayor Tina Black are set to take part.

On the impact of the cost of living crisis and community food banks, Oisín said: “I personally thought it wouldn’t get any worse after Covid but now this year with the cost of living, the gas, the oil, the electric, everything is tripling. I’m very lucky that growing up I always knew that I had a Christmas dinner coming and now families are probably choosing between presents, food, heat and electric.

“It’s difficult for people. This is what I can do to give back and help the local community. It’s a pleasure to do.

Oisín McVicker, Cllr Nichola Bradley and Tomas O'Neill of North Belfast Community Foodbank

“When I’m done Nicola and the team at the Community Food Bank get everything together and there’s hampers that go out to all the schools, there’s a Christmas dinner that goes out to families that need it. My favourite part is actually going out and delivering on Christmas Eve. You go out and you’re talking to the families, delivering to some OAPs and senior members of the community. You get chatting to ones and you end up sitting for an hour. The older people are happy with the company as well.”