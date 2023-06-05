NORTH BELFAST NEWS 25: State-of-the-art leisure services in North Belfast

Girdwood Community Hub is at the heart of North Belfast

BALLYSILLAN, Grove, and Girdwood, three leisure facilities famous for bringing North Belfast to the forefront of the community.

The first of these, built in 1982, is Ballysillan Leisure Centre. Located on the Ballysillan Road, the centre offers a variety of programmes including fitness classes, swimming, racquet sports, football, and junior gym activities.

Opening hours vary from 7:30-10pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to 9am-10pm on Tuesday and Thursdays. Their weekend opening hours start at 10am closing at 4pm.

The second of these top-of-the-range leisure centres is the Grove Wellbeing Centre. Located on York Road in North Belfast, Grove is unique – and more than a cliché – as it is the first of its kind to offer health, leisure and library facilities all under one roof in the North of the city when it was established in 2008.

Ballysillan Leisure Centre is rooted in the North Belfast community

With a 70-station gym, fitness classes and more, the Grove Wellbeing Centre is certainly the place to be. The centre is open from 7:30am-10:00pm during the week and from 9am-4pm on weekends.

Girdwood Community Hub is the most recent addition, after being built in 2016 on the baron former army base in the north of the city.

Based just off the Crumlin Road on Cliftonpark Avenue in the heart of North Belfast Girdwood has all the facilities you could ask for from 3G pitches to top notch gym equipment, it is everything you could want and more.

Opening hours start on Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and weekends from 10am to 4pm as well as junior gym hours from 3.30pm to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.