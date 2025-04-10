North Belfast primary school has the final word in Stormont debate

PUPILS from a North Belfast primary school have won a prestigious debating final at Stormont.

The children from Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain on Lancaster Street were crowned debating champions in the final of the Concern Worldwide primary debates competition. They faced St Malachy’s Primary from Camlough, Co Armagh in the Long Gallery to debate whether cities are essential to tackling climate change.

The Concern Worldwide Primary Debates Programme is an all-island initiative that last year saw 250 schools from across Ireland take part.

The programme provides students with invaluable opportunities to develop their public speaking and presentation skills, building confidence as they speak in front of their peers. The debates also give students a deeper understanding of the global issues that affect millions of people worldwide, helping to shape the next generation of compassionate, informed citizens.

Séamus Ó Donnghaile, principal of Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon for them. They worked so hard. The kids themselves did their research and practiced, and put their hearts and souls into it.

Top debaters

"We’re walking away today with smiles on our faces and a big shield to say that we’re great wee debaters.”

Justin McNulty MLA, who is a former pupil of St Malachy’s Primary in Camlough, presented the two schools with shields.

Amelia Deehan, Schools and Debates Officer at Concern Worldwide, said: “What’s truly amazing is that both schools are new to the programme this year, a testament to the incredible young global citizens we are nurturing in this part of the world.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for them to voice their thoughts on issues that are important to them.

“Engaging in debates on real-world topics like climate change allows pupils to not only develop essential skills but also gain a deeper understanding of the challenges our world faces. It’s inspiring to see these students becoming more informed and passionate about the global issues that will shape their future.”