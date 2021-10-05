North Belfast residents tell their Covid stories through new quilt

TEAMWORK: Residents from TASCIT and DCP with the Covid quilt

A NORTH Belfast Residents Collective has created a quilt to represent stories from across the community during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Formed in partnership between Twaddell Ardoyne Shankill Communities in Transition (TASCIT) and Duncairn Community Partnership (DCP), the residents group was formed around the same time that the first Covid-19 case was confirmed here in February 2020.

As lockdown began on March 23, TASCIT was keen to ensure that momentum continued and the group set up a WhatsApp group, computer training classes, provided IT equipment as well as Zoom meetings to ensure everyone was able to stay in touch.

TASCIT then partnered with DCP to deliver thousands of face masks, scrubs from materials donated.

From the surplus of material collected, it was decided to create a Covid quilt that would reflect some of the numerous stories out there on the impact of the virus and the community response to it.

On Friday morning, TASCIT and DCP joined with some of the people involved, together with local community and political representatives for the launch of the Covid quilt at the Houben Centre in Ardoyne.

Rab McCallum from TASCIT explained: “The quilt is reflective of communities from across North Belfast who came together through NBAP and TASCIT

TEAMWORK: Geraldine Doherty, Deborah Megarry and Kate Cameron all took part in designing a square for the quilt

“It also reflects some of the stories of Covid-19 and the lockdowns which came out of these communities.

“The group was tasked with designing a square each for the quilt and the conversations started out as a general reflection of communities supporting each other.

“As the participants began to share their stories, a more personal and emotive theme began to emerge.

“Each square reflects these stories and the impact of Covid-19 and the restrictions associated with it had on mental health, trauma of addiction, separation from families and the sense of detachment and isolation that many endured.”