Call to register to vote for new Electoral Office canvass

PEOPLE living in the North of Ireland are being urged to register to vote in order to be eligible for future elections.

The Electoral Office is required by law to conduct a canvass in order to create a new register, starting from today (July 1). A leaflet providing information on how to register will be sent to all households this month.

You are required by law to provide information which is accurate as of 15 October 2021, for example, where you will be living on this date.

If you do not register you may not be included on the new electoral register and will not be able to vote at future elections.

It may also affect your ability to access borrowing as the register is used by credit reference agencies when checking applications for credit. People should respond as soon as possible.

You must register even if you are currently on the Electoral Register.

Who can register?

You must be a British, Irish, Commonwealth or European Union Citizen

You must be aged 17 or over by 30 November 2021

You must not be subject to any legal incapacity to vote (e.g. a convicted prisoner)



How to register

There are two ways to register:

1. You can register online here. This is the quickest and easiest way to register.

2. If you are unable to register online, you will need to complete a paper registration form and return it to the Electoral Office. The form can be downloaded below or you can contact the Electoral Office to have one posted one out to you.

North Belfast MP John Finucane is urging people to register to vote as soon as possible.

“From 1st July, everyone in the north will be removed from the electoral register by the Electoral Office,” he said.

“The new register is now open, and I would urge people to re-register as soon as possible.

“This is your chance to ensure your voice is heard on the issues of jobs, housing and tackling waiting lists in the health service.

“It’s also about the future and being able to choose the type of future you want and to do that you need to be registered.

“Register today by going to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote – it only takes a couple of minutes.”

For more on the new electoral register, visit the Electoral Office NI website here.