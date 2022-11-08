Nurses in the North set to strike over pay

ACTION: Nurses last took industrial action over parity of pay and conditions in the North in 2019

NURSES across the North are set to strike along with their colleagues in England, Scotland and Wales in the biggest strike in NHS history.

In its 106 year history, this is the first time the Royal College of Nurses has balloted for strike action and urged those to vote in favour. Ballot results are due in the next few days, with every indication nurses will ballot to strike.

It follows years of flatlining wages, which in the midst of a cost of living crisis is now meaning real term pay cuts to nursing staff, who are still struggling to cope with the after effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Nursing staff and unions have been reporting on burnout amongst the workforce for years.

Rita Devlin, Director of the RCN in the North said: “This is not a decision the RCN has taken lightly, however, our members are telling us that enough is enough. Nursing is a safety critical profession, and the nursing workforce crisis will not be solved unless we begin to value and pay our staff fairly.

“It is despicable that nurses in Northern Ireland have once again fallen behind colleagues in the rest of the UK and are being paid less because of the political situation. We are repeatedly hearing reports of unsafe staffing levels and unsustainable pressures on all parts of our health service. This simply cannot continue.”

RCN General Secretary & Chief Executive Pat Cullen said: “On behalf of the nursing profession, I implore you to see sense. Protect nursing to protect the public.”

In a message to all nurses receiving ballot papers Mrs Cullen stated: “This is a once in a generation chance to improve your pay and combat the staff shortages that put patients at risk.

“Governments have repeatedly neglected the NHS and the value of nursing. We can change this if together we say, ‘enough is enough’.

“Record numbers are feeling no alternative but to quit and patients pay a heavy price. We are doing this for them too.

“I have spoken with hundreds of you directly in recent weeks – it’s clear we need urgent change.”

In terms of pay, it has been reported the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen 20 per cent since 2010, which has meant that nurses are effectively working one unpaid day a week.

The next steps in our strike ballot, including results in your workplace, will be announced by email in a few days' time.



Ensure you stay up-to-date by checking your email address is correct. Log-on to MyRCN now: https://t.co/C1ES6tlp8z #FairPayForNursing https://t.co/F1pGkSXUtk pic.twitter.com/wlJjrEciUo — RCN Northern Ireland (@RCN_NI) November 7, 2022

Commenting on the stagnant wages amidst the cost of living crisis, Pat Cullen said: “This exploitation of nursing staff cannot be tolerated any longer.

“In the pandemic, the politicians urged the public to clap for carers, but now they are wilfully ignoring nursing's astonishing efforts and expertise.

“Ministers have stubbornly resisted the requirement to address the workforce crisis, including paying nursing fairly, instead rejecting any opportunity to act. They have taken advantage of nursing’s goodwill and steadfast determination to act in the interests of their patients.

“Our members have had enough. Expecting nursing staff to work one day a week for free is totally unacceptable.

“Patients deserve better from their politicians. Despite nursing staff working increasingly long hours and doing all they can, safe and effective care is being undermined by the failure of governments to act.”

In the North, hardships for nurses have been further compounded after it emerged that former Health Secretary Robin Swann wrote to NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris asking him to implement an NHS pay review which falls short of what nurses are asking for.

Speaking on this, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “The former Health Minister knows that this insulting pay offer will not avert strike action.”

“He refused to break with this pay recommendation while in office despite opposition from trade unions. If he is really concerned about health workers then he would encourage the Secretary of State to implement a real pay rise.”