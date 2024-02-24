NY Police Union Chief with Roots in Monaghan, Kerry Welcomes Irish Echo to HQ

New York City Police Benevolent Fund President Pat Hendry has welcomed Irish Echo publisher Máirtin Ó Muilleoir to the PBA headquarters on the Broad Street waterfront in downtown Manhattan, New York.

A first generation police officer, Hendry's parents hail from counties Monaghan and Kerry. He is now at the helm of the most powerful police union in the U.S. which represents around 24,000 sworn NYPD members who hold the rank of police officer.

The Irish Echo man presented the PBA President with a copy of "Tógáil Croí," a new book about the job-creating and community-building endeavors of the embattled West Belfast community during the dark days of the early nineteen seventies.

The Irish Echo annually hosts the Irish Law & Order Awards, a salute to frontline police officers and others in law enforcement with Irish roots from across America.