O’Toole: Lagan pedestrian and cycle bridge is a boost for Belfast

PLANS: An artist's impression of the Lagan pedestrian and cycle bridge

SDLP South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole has said progress on the Lagan pedestrian and cycle bridge is a boost for the city.

The project is included in the Belfast Region City Deal, which was announced this week.

It would see a twin pylon-stayed bridge spanning 140m across the River Lagan from the Gasworks site to the indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone Complex.

The width of the bridge at five metres will accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists and improve linkages between communities from both sides of the River Lagan.

Mr O’Toole said: “This project will be a welcome boost to communities living on both sides of the River Lagan.

"It will accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists and provide people with the opportunity to travel into the city centre on foot, leaving their vehicles at home.

"It will also provide better links to other local amenities including leisure centres and parks.

“The bridge across the Lagan has been in the planning stages for many years and I’d like to thank SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon for making this project a priority for both her and her department. She has once again demonstrated her commitment to delivering for local people and introducing initiatives to tackle the climate crisis and encourage active travel.

“I also welcome the allocation of funding to support the future extension of the Belfast Raid Transit scheme to both North and South Belfast.

"We have already seen the huge impact the Glider service has had in the east and west of our city and I know my constituents and local businesses are excited about seeing it extended to their area.”