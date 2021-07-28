Olympic Games: Wonderful Walker stuns world champion Mitzakhalilov to advance

A SENSATIONAL performance from Kurt Walker this morning saw the Canal, Lisburn man stun world champion Mirazizbek Mitzakhalilov of Uzbekistan to secure a fully deserved win and a place in the featherweight quarter-final in Tokyo.

Walker was a huge underdog entering the ring against the number one seed who has also boxed as a professional, but there was absolutely no sign of this from the off as the Irish fighter took charge early and withstood the charge from the Uzbek to get the job done with a 4-1 split decision win.

This was a huge upset for many, but not Walker who exuded confidence from the off and delivered a display that those in Irish boxing had witnessed over the years as his speed, grit, skill and movement was simply off the chart.

"I wanted to go out and win the first round, win the first two ultimately, and the coaches gave me the best tactics, so I'm delighted I implemented," he said after.

"Be fast, hit first and get out last - hit and don't get hit, but hit him more times than he hit me. I did everything they (coaches) said and it worked.

"It just shows my confidence is through the roof. There's always doubts in your head before the fight, but these boys believed in me and all my team-mates even said I was going to win. I believed it too and it happened.

"I knew I was smarter and faster, and that is enough to win me the fight in most cases. I knew he would come on strong, but he was very predictable so I was able to read him and use my feints."

#Boxing



HE’S DONE IT!!



The upset has been achieved 👏🏻



Kurt Walker has beaten number one seed Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov (UZB) in the Men’s Feather Round of 16 on split decision and advances to the quarter finals!!! 💪🏻🇮🇪🥊 #LetsGo #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/FjMCCWozdv — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 28, 2021

It was straight down to business from the opening bell with Mitzakhalilov on the front foot with his crouching, marauding style, but Walker settled brilliantly and his movement saw him leave the Uzbek chasing shadows for the most part as he landed in bunches and dominated to earn the nod from four of the five judges.

Mitzakhalilov upped the pace in the second and was having a lot more success in the middle of the round, stunning Walker with rights to the head as he unloaded with rapid fire, but Walker steadied and had a fine final minute to find the body and head and this strong finish left him on the brink as three of those scoring felt he had done enough.

Walker was in pole position heading into the final round and the world champion knew it as he emptied the tank, throwing rapid flurries to the body in an effort to slow the Lisburn man's movement, but was unable to fully exert himself.

Walker stood and fought when he had so, but glided out of danger and while he did end up with another cut - this time over his left having been bloodied in his opening bout over the right - he saw out the final seconds to claim a famous win.

"In the third round he was lashing in with the head a lot and throwing bombs, but I was able to move," added the Lisburn man, who faces USA's Duke Ragan in the last eight Sunday morning (3.30am Irish time).

"Some caught me and he's a strong lad but I just had to listen to the coaches and stick to my movement.

"I think I have two (cuts) but they're only scratches. It will be a great fight (in the quarter-final) but I'm just going to do the same: chill out and listen to my coaches to get the tactics right to win and hopefully bring a medal back.

"I went 16 months without a fight and now I'm flying in there, so I'm in the best possible shape. Life throws mad things at you but I fully believe now and I think that belief will take me through."