ON COURSE 2023: Community education at Conway Education Centre

SEPTEMBER is only a few weeks away, time to think about doing something for yourself, perhaps learning a new skill and meeting friends you haven’t met yet? Conway Education Centre could just be the place for you. Education is like an investment in yourself, it benefits you in so many ways and nobody can take it away!

Community education is not like being at school, there’s time for a cup of tea and a chat. Doing an adult education course will provide you with more confidence and skills, it nurtures your creativity and imagination and could enable you to become more active in your community.

Our courses are designed to meet the needs of adult learners. This is reflected in the supportive teaching style, affordable course fees and payment plans, mentor system and welcoming environment, all located on your doorstep, on the second floor in Conway Mill, just off the Falls Road.

Why not try a course at Conway Education Centre? Call in or phone and talk to our adult education team and have a chat about what you would like to do. We are looking forward to seeing you!

Volunteering at Conway

Volunteering is at the heart of everything CEC does, from our management committee, our Homework Club volunteers who support refugee children and young people with the study skills and homework tasks, volunteer mentors, language volunteers to the fabulous team of people who make tea and coffee for our centre users. We couldn’t continue to exist without the help of volunteers.

Volunteering provides you with an opportunity to use your skills and to develop new ones. It will give you a chance to meet new people and actively support your community. All CEC volunteers are eligible to have their travel expenses reimbursed and get free tea and coffee of course!

Interested? Please get in touch; we’d love to talk to you about your skills and availability.

Contact us at 02890 248543, visit us on Facebook, or look on our website here.