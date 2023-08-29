ON COURSE 2023: Maximize your future potential with Bryson

FOR over 30 years Bryson have successfully managed and delivered a wide range of vocational qualifications, training and employment programmes for those who do not want to return to school.

Bryson is a leading provider of a range of employment and training initiatives, designed for school leavers, young adults and those living with long term unemployment.

Our premises are located in Belfast city centre.

Bryson’s 16 years+ vocational training opportunities focus on providing relevant vocational qualifications and the development of key practical skills to enable learners to progress along the chosen path of their future career.

What you can get with Bryson?

No exam requirements to enrol

£40 weekly Educational Maintenance allowance (non means tested)

Travel allowance

Bonuses, incl £70.00 sign up bonus

Vocational qualifications - Bricklaying, Business Administration, Childcare, Hairdressing, Health and Social Care, IT, Joinery, Retail, Playwork and Catering

Pastoral Care Programme, Careers Advice and Guidance, employment opportunities and more!

At Bryson we offer a comfortable learning environment with small groups of 10 to 12 learners.

Learners experience all round support from our dedicated Learning and Support Team which includes a Pastoral Care Team, a full-time qualified councillor and mentors.

The 16 years+ vocational pathways are designed for individual abilities and include real work experience with an employer.

To find out more information about Post 16 vocational pathways with Bryson or to enrol, contact Nuala on 07730 527528. Email: nuala.mcstravick@brysonenergy.org or register your interest here.