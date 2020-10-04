One dead, two critically ill after 'incident' in Turkey

TRAGEDY: The three North Belfast men enjoying their Turkish break on Saturday Meric Dagli on Unsplash

The North Belfast man who died after an incident in Turkey was Richie Molloy (33). It is not clear what caused his death.

His friends Aaron Callaghan and Declan Carson are still seriously ill in hospital.

It is believed that at least one of them was in the country for a dental procedure which they were combining with a holiday.

Pictures posted on Facebook the day before the incident showed the group enjoying a swim. One of the men is from New Lodge, a second from the Cliftonville and the third from Ardoyne.

“The community of North Belfast will rally around the families of those affected and do all that we can to provide support to them at this time of great difficulty," said John Finucane.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker also expressed support for the affected families.

Marty Murray, a brother of one of the men who is seriously ill, posted a Tweet on Sunday indicating that doctors were hopeful for the prospects of both men.