One person taken to hospital after Falls Road collision

CRASH: One person has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in the Cullingtree Fold area

ONE person has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision off the Falls Road on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident in the Cullingtree Fold area at 7:21am.

Northumberland Street remains closed at this time. The PSNI have advised motorists to seek alternate routes.

A spokesperson from the Ambulance Service said two ambulances were tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance."